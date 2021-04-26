Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be free to travel throughout Europe this summer.

Americans who have been vaccinated will able to visit the Netherlands for more than just essential travel, the border will also open up for tourists. While the president of the EU commission is certain of this, she didn’t indicate exactly American tourists can enter the EU, telling the New York Times only “this summer.”

Why is this allowed?

The first reason for why this will be allowed, comes down to the vaccines being used by the US. Von der Leyen told The New York Times that “as far as I can judge, Americans only use vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Therefore, all Member States of the European Union will admit travelers who have been vaccinated.”

The success of the US vaccination strategy is another factor. Von der Leyen explains that at the rate the US is vaccinating, the country can expect group immunity by mid-June.

Vaccination certificates to be decided

However, before the country can open its doors to Americans, a decision must first be made about vaccination certificates. The EU Commission must reach a decision on what these certificates should look like/what is necessary for freedom of travel. This is currently still under discussion.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think the Netherlands is ready for the return of American tourists?

