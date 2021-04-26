Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
People - walking - through- airport
Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-sign-traveling-blur-2069/

The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be free to travel throughout Europe this summer.

Americans who have been vaccinated will able to visit the Netherlands for more than just essential travel, the border will also open up for tourists. While the president of the EU commission is certain of this, she didn’t indicate exactly American tourists can enter the EU, telling the New York Times only “this summer.”

Why is this allowed?

The first reason for why this will be allowed, comes down to the vaccines being used by the US. Von der Leyen told The New York Times that “as far as I can judge, Americans only use vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Therefore, all Member States of the European Union will admit travelers who have been vaccinated.”

The success of the US vaccination strategy is another factor. Von der Leyen explains that at the rate the US is vaccinating, the country can expect group immunity by mid-June.

Vaccination certificates to be decided

However, before the country can open its doors to Americans, a decision must first be made about vaccination certificates. The EU Commission must reach a decision on what these certificates should look like/what is necessary for freedom of travel. This is currently still under discussion.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think the Netherlands is ready for the return of American tourists? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels

Previous articleDutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands
Next articleSunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

1 COMMENT

  1. Does this replace need for PCR test within 72hrs of ENTRY?

    That seems to be the onerous requirement for travelers on long trips to NL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a...
Chloe Lovatt -

Latest posts

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a bright and sunny royal...

Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

Sarah O'Leary -
The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that...

Dutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
As of 6 PM tonight, passenger flights coming from India will not be allowed into Dutch airports. This is due to India's high number...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X