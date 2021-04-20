Relaxations are back on the table: Dutch terraces may reopen by April 28

The road to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has hardly been smooth in the Netherlands. However, the government’s brand new five-step plan towards a measure-free summer, may see measures relaxed next week.  

The Dutch government, as announced during last week’s press conference, was initially hoping to introduce the first relaxations after April 28

A few days later, all our hopes were crushed when Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said that we might not see any relaxations until mid-May. Now, the government seems to have gotten some of its initial optimism back. 

Hospital admissions stable

While the number of infections is still high, the number of hospital admissions is stabilising, reports RTL Nieuws. Yesterday, it was announced that the cabinet may finally ditch curfew.

Terraces may reopen

Today, we see more good news coming terraces may finally reopen as of April 28 under certain conditions, insider sources from The Hague claim. 

A maximum of two people from different households or more than two people from the same household will be allowed to sit at one table at a time, reports RTL Nieuws.

The maximum number of visitors per terrace will be limited to 50. In addition, the government wants the terraces to be only open from 12 PM until 6 PM. However, this is still up for discussion. 

Relaxations for shopping

Measures are expected to be relaxed for shopping as well. Only one person will still be allowed per 25m2, however, customers will no longer need to book appointments in advance. 

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will officially announce the new measures in a press conference tonight. 

Are you looking forward to seeing some of these relaxations? Tell us in the comments below!

Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

