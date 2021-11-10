The end of opportunistic investors? The Hague and Utrecht are next

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
C
Image: lugrin/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/212774530/stock-photo-aerial-cityscape-hague-den-haag.html

Marching in Amsterdam’s footsteps, The Hague and Utrecht are launching property purchase protection across their cities as of next year. Meanwhile, Rotterdam will decide on similar action by next week.

In an effort to combat greedy investors from buying houses or apartment blocks to rent out at sky-high cost, Nu.nl reports that The Hague and Utrecht are taking advantage of the Dutch cabinet’s offer to use purchase protection in their cities. ✍️

The private investors’ role in the current housing crisis isn’t exactly minor, as the Dutch land registry recently announced that these private investors own 17.8% of the houses in the major cities across the Netherlands — and that isn’t exactly a small chunk. 🍽️

What does it mean?

While the finer details of each purchase protection policy are still to be determined by the municipalities, the concept generally aims to prohibit investors from buying cheap and mid-priced houses in specific neighbourhoods of big (and some small) Dutch cities.

Utrecht and The Hague are not enforcing a self-residential obligation like the ad-on to Amsterdam’s purchase protection policy as of yet. However, in a bold move, ♟️ The Hague is advocating in front of the cabinet for a rent limit on all privately purchased properties in the city.

“Only in this way will immediate action be taken on affordability, and it will become less interesting for private investors to buy homes and ask for high rents,” a spokesperson for The Hague explains.

As for Utrecht, the city hasn’t decided on the value of houses included in the purchase protection plan as of yet. However, it is promised to be as high as possible.

Do you think these purchase protection plans will have an effect on the Dutch housing crisis? Tell us in the comments! below

Feature Image: lugrin/Depositphotos

Previous articleSaying goodbye to meat? 42% of Dutchies are flexitarians
Next article7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Saying goodbye to meat? 42% of Dutchies are flexitarians

Research has found that 42% of Dutchies are flexitarians — people who sometimes eat meat but try to cut back...
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #3: cycle more than they walk

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Welcome to the Netherlands, where bicycles outnumber people. The Dutch are so crazy about their fiets that they would much rather bike than walk. And...

7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Thinking of setting up shop in the Netherlands? Great choice! But before you start googling “Houses Amsterdam,” let’s consider some other Dutch cities that...

The end of opportunistic investors? The Hague and Utrecht are next

Farah Al Mazouni -
Marching in Amsterdam's footsteps, The Hague and Utrecht are launching property purchase protection across their cities as of next year. Meanwhile, Rotterdam will decide...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X