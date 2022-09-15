Breaking records: The Netherlands generates most solar power in Europe

Heather Slevin
As of September 2022, the Netherlands is putting the rest of Europe to shame with its solar power! 

Though we’re nowhere close to the end of the year, the Netherlands has already produced 12.5% more solar energy than was generated in the entirety of 2021, reports Trouw

We call that a Dutch home strike! ☀️⚾

Good for the wallet, good for the planet

With solar-powered energy making up an estimated 23% of the total electricity production in the Netherlands, this cheaper energy source is attractive in light of recent electricity cost increases

READ MORE | Renewable energy in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

As the Dutch government continues to offer grants and tax cuts to residents who chose to install solar panels on their homes to generate energy, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing an increase in the amount of solar energy created. 

About a quarter of Dutch homes have solar panels installed on their roofs, according to Zonneplan. With tax cuts and grant offers, this means a heavier wallet, and the Dutch say ja, aalsjeblieft!

Energy costs in the Netherlands

With the cost of energy increasing what feels almost daily now, the Netherlands is in the midst of an energy crisis

As Russia cuts off its energy supply to Europe, the Netherlands is amongst tens of other countries trying to source new ways to provide electricity. With so much pressure being put on electricity companies to provide energy for the population, prices are skyrocketing. 

TIP: If you want to hook up your house with solar panels, you can check out our guide about utilities in the Netherlands and find other smart ways to save on your utility bill as gas and energy prices go up.

An unbelievable amount of power 

The amount of solar energy generated so far this year could power a grand total of 4.7 million homes in the Netherlands. That’s more than half of the number of houses in the entire country! 🏡

As the Netherlands quickly becomes the frontrunner in Europe for the generation of solar power, we can see goals set by the European Parliament quickly met.

The European Parliament plans to double the amount of solar energy generated in 2020 by 2025. The Netherlands, having now beaten its own records for the past year, will no doubt have doubled their energy output by 2025. 

Would you install solar panels on your home? Tell us in the comments! 

Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

