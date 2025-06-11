- Advertisement -

You’re about to go from needing a jumper to desperately searching for that one fan you bought from Blokker last summer.

A “Spanish plume” is bringing scorching temperatures to the Netherlands — and it’s a peak Dutch summer experience.

After days of cool, changeable weather, the Netherlands is about to enjoy (or endure) a heatwave, with temperatures potentially hitting 30 degrees on Friday. 🥵

A Spanish what now?

Meteorologists are calling it the “Spanish plume” — a bubble of warm air travelling northward from Spain towards the Netherlands.

Because apparently, even our weather needs a dramatic European backstory.

Wednesday will ease us in gently with dry conditions, sunny spells, and temperatures reaching 18 to 24 degrees.

Thursday cranks things up with temperatures sitting between 23 and 29 degrees and plenty of sunshine, though there’s a small chance of thunderstorms in the southwest.

On Friday, 30 degrees hits

Friday is when things will get properly toasty. Inland areas could see 30 degrees or higher, creating muggy, sweltering conditions.

However, if you decide to ride it out on a terrace, just know that this heat might trigger some late afternoon thunderstorms. After all, the Netherlands can’t just have nice weather without adding some drama.

Dutch summer weather returns to normal quickly

This heat wave is quintessentially Dutch — intense but brief.

Saturday will be slightly less scorching but still uncomfortably humid, with more showers and potential thunderstorms rolling across the country.

By Sunday, temperatures will drop back to a more civilised 22 degrees with mostly dry conditions and regular sunshine. Many will find this far more pleasant than Friday and Saturday’s sticky heat.

For internationals experiencing their first Dutch heatwave, a heads-up: most Dutch homes lack air conditioning.

Stock up on fans and cold drinks, prepare for every terrace in the country to be absolutely packed, and know that it’s all part of the authentic Dutch summer experience.

