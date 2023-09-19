Buzz off: these dangerous insects have been found in eight Dutch provinces

The past year has seen some unfortunate developments in the Netherlands, from the collapse of the government to the return of the 80’s moustache — helaas, we have one more niggling piece of bad news to add to the list.

In fact, it’s not just niggling, it’s itchy. Experts have found Asian tiger mosquitos in no fewer than eight different provinces this year, RTL Nieuws reports.

And if the name didn’t already suggest this: they shouldn’t be here.

Tiger mosquito? What the heck is that?

With a name that borders on Sharknado territory, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking this was some made-up insect. However, this nightmare of a creature is real and poses quite a threat.

READ MORE | New neighbours: Dutch farmer films exotic golden jackal on camera

Sure, the tiger mosquito is capable of disrupting your sleep, but it’s not our eye bags that have experts worried. The species can spread up to 20 different dangerous diseases, such as Zika and Dengue fever.

Ok, how’d it get here?

In true 70’s fashion, experts believe this dangerous insect simply hitchhiked to the Netherlands.

As holidaygoers return to the Netherlands from sunnier climates, such as in the Mediterranean, they accidentally give this stowaway a ride in their campervans, cars and caravans.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #66: go camping in France for the holidays

The experts at the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) will not release the exact figures concerning just how many of these striped insects are in the Netherlands until next year.

However, the Stop Invasive Exotics platform foundation is pushing for the NVWA to warn holidaymakers about these dangerous souvenirs.

Someone pass the insect spray. ✋ 🦟

Did you have tiger mosquito on your bucket list for 2023? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!