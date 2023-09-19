🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Buzz off: these dangerous insects have been found in eight Dutch provinces

NewsEnvironmentHealth
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Tiger-mosquito-biting-arm
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/tiger-mosquito.html?filter=all&qview=48209325

The past year has seen some unfortunate developments in the Netherlands, from the collapse of the government to the return of the 80’s moustache — helaas, we have one more niggling piece of bad news to add to the list.

In fact, it’s not just niggling, it’s itchy. Experts have found Asian tiger mosquitos in no fewer than eight different provinces this year, RTL Nieuws reports.

And if the name didn’t already suggest this: they shouldn’t be here.

Tiger mosquito? What the heck is that?

With a name that borders on Sharknado territory, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking this was some made-up insect. However, this nightmare of a creature is real and poses quite a threat.

READ MORE | New neighbours: Dutch farmer films exotic golden jackal on camera

Sure, the tiger mosquito is capable of disrupting your sleep, but it’s not our eye bags that have experts worried. The species can spread up to 20 different dangerous diseases, such as Zika and Dengue fever.

Ok, how’d it get here?

In true 70’s fashion, experts believe this dangerous insect simply hitchhiked to the Netherlands.

As holidaygoers return to the Netherlands from sunnier climates, such as in the Mediterranean, they accidentally give this stowaway a ride in their campervans, cars and caravans.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #66: go camping in France for the holidays

The experts at the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) will not release the exact figures concerning just how many of these striped insects are in the Netherlands until next year.

However, the Stop Invasive Exotics platform foundation is pushing for the NVWA to warn holidaymakers about these dangerous souvenirs.

Someone pass the insect spray. ✋ 🦟

Did you have tiger mosquito on your bucket list for 2023? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #121: hate on the King and all of his blunders
Next article
It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect

It's the third Tuesday of September, and you know what that means: it's Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day). Today, The Hague will be...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 1
Are you looking to accelerate your career — or perhaps embark on a whole new one? If yes, then you’ve probably played with the...

This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Grab some friends who need a mind-blowing experience because, at Volkenkunde's exciting exhibit, you can explore the borders of the body and mind, history,...

It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect

Lyna Meyrer - 0
It's the third Tuesday of September, and you know what that means: it's Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day). Today, The Hague will be filled with crowds as...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.