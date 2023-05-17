NS announces more train track work throughout the Netherlands

If you’re travelling by train, best keep an eye on the NS app for updates as more train track maintenance starting this year will affect travel time.

Some of the train track maintenance will start sooner than you might think. ProRail will be working on the train tracks around Rotterdam Central from May 20 until June 25, announces the NS.

Helaas, those are not the only tracks receiving maintenance this year. The number of activities planned for the tracks is higher compared to previous years — how much more, you ask? 30% more!

Incoming track work

The NS is expecting more train commuters in the future because of more houses being built near railways. They are eager to please these new residents by providing good train connections with more trains that are also faster.

Train tracks are not only receiving normal maintenance but they are also being modernized with the new ERTMS safety system. Builders are placing new tracks, renewing old tracks, and replacing signals across the country.

Werkzaamheden op Rotterdam Centraal om straks meer treinen te kunnen laten rijden. Van 20 mei tot en met 25 juni werken we aan een aantal sporen en drie perrons. https://t.co/ri2jr3ZvZE — ProRail (@ProRail) May 16, 2023

Translation: Work at Rotterdam Central to allow more trains to run in the future. From 20 May to 25 June, we will be working on a number of tracks and three platforms.

Activities on train tracks often occur on weekends and holiday periods, helaas there will now be more happening on weekdays. Yep, that means detours and alternative transport to get to work, ahem, probably late.

Plans for this year include work on tracks in Rotterdam, Schiphol, Weesp and more. There is a whole list that is available here.

There will also be more work in the coming years, so it seems like train detours and delays are here to stay for a while.

What you need to know about Rotterdam

The timetable to and from Rotterdam Central has been adjusted for train track work starting this Saturday. Trains might depart at different times at different platforms, or they might not run at all.

Echt! On June 24 and 25, there will be absolutely no train travel to, from, or through Rotterdam Central. There will be buses available to fill in. Travellers are warned to take extra travel time and crowds into consideration.

