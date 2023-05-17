NS announces more train track work throughout the Netherlands

NewsTraffic
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
NS-train-wrong-way-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/train-amsterdam-centraal-station-netherlands_12491061.htm#query=dutch%20trains&position=42&from_view=search

If you’re travelling by train, best keep an eye on the NS app for updates as more train track maintenance starting this year will affect travel time.

Some of the train track maintenance will start sooner than you might think. ProRail will be working on the train tracks around Rotterdam Central from May 20 until June 25, announces the NS

Helaas, those are not the only tracks receiving maintenance this year. The number of activities planned for the tracks is higher compared to previous years — how much more, you ask? 30% more! 

Incoming track work

The NS is expecting more train commuters in the future because of more houses being built near railways. They are eager to please these new residents by providing good train connections with more trains that are also faster.  

READ MORE | The NS unveils new high-speed intercity train on Amsterdam-Rotterdam line

Train tracks are not only receiving normal maintenance but they are also being modernized with the new ERTMS safety system. Builders are placing new tracks, renewing old tracks, and replacing signals across the country. 

Translation: Work at Rotterdam Central to allow more trains to run in the future. From 20 May to 25 June, we will be working on a number of tracks and three platforms.

Activities on train tracks often occur on weekends and holiday periods, helaas there will now be more happening on weekdays. Yep, that means detours and alternative transport to get to work, ahem, probably late. 

Plans for this year include work on tracks in Rotterdam, Schiphol, Weesp and more. There is a whole list that is available here

READ MORE | Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years

There will also be more work in the coming years, so it seems like train detours and delays are here to stay for a while. 

What you need to know about Rotterdam

The timetable to and from Rotterdam Central has been adjusted for train track work starting this Saturday. Trains might depart at different times at different platforms, or they might not run at all.

READ MORE | Rotterdammers can now catch a metro DIRECTLY to Hoek van Holland beach

Echt! On June 24 and 25, there will be absolutely no train travel to, from, or through Rotterdam Central. There will be buses available to fill in. Travellers are warned to take extra travel time and crowds into consideration.

What do you think of increased amounts of train track work? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
What the Dutch are getting right: antibiotics in the Netherlands
Next article
Dutch police received more than 50 tips about unidentified murder victims
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)

You’ve heard of a cat café, but now it’s the dogs’ turn. This dog café is complete with a dog...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

Vlad Moca-Grama - 6
Sex in the Netherlands is no taboo subject, as anyone who has taken a stroll through the De Wallen district of Amsterdam finds out....

Pollen, allergies, and hay fever in the Netherlands: how to survive it

Emma Brown - 7
Ah, the sun is shining, birds are singing, and spring is on its way. But you know what else is coming to the Netherlands?...

Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
You’ve heard of a cat café, but now it’s the dogs’ turn. This dog café is complete with a dog ball pit, a cupboard...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.