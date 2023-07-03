Typical summer weather comes back to the Netherlands later this week, clouds for now

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
If you’re like us, you’re wondering where the glorious summer weather went. Well, you’ll be wondering for a bit longer until the sun decides to grace us with its presence again.

After a weekend of unpredictable Dutch weather, we are all hoping for sunshine to give us the oomph we need to start the week (coffee can only do so much, after all). Helaas, Weerplaza reports that there is a chance of rain early this week.

While Monday isn’t giving you the hope you need, set your sights on Friday, because things are going to take a turn for the better later this week. 

Monday, no fun day

Will we see the sun today? Ja… sometimes anyway, as there will also be some clouds in the mix. It will be a very mild 20 degrees Celsius with strong winds blowing from the southwest — hold onto your bicycle seat. 

While you’re trying not to be carried away by the wind, you should also try to stay dry with a raincoat. That’s right, the chance of rain increases further during the evening. Echt niet leuk!

Rain, rain, and the chance for more rain

Nee, you can’t put the raincoat away just yet. There will be more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the rain could occasionally get heavy, like the burden of dealing with the Dutch weather. 

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop

The sun will occasionally shine to dry your tears that have mixed with the rain, and the temperatures will rise to about 20 degrees Celsius. The wind continues to blow from the southwest or west.

On Thursday, we’ll feel some relief. The possibility for a rain shower is still there, but there will also be more sunny periods. Hoera! We’ll even be blessed with slightly warmer temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius on the Wadden Islands and 23 degrees Celsius in the south and east.

Hello, sunshine!

Smiles will return as the sun does, so expect Friday to be full of them. There will be lots of sunshine, and the day will be a lot warmer than earlier in the week, with the mercury rising to between 22 degrees Celsius in the northwest and 26 degrees in Limburg.

If you think that’s leuk, you’ll love the prediction for the weekend — we’ll see temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees Celsius in the east and south with highs of 30 degrees or more possible. 

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

You’ll be able to frolic on the beach on Saturday as the high temperatures are met with dry and sunny weather. Sunday poses some chance for rain and thunderstorms, so have all the fun you can on Saturday.

How will you celebrate the summer weather this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

