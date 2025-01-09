What’s up with those tiny cars in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands is known as the country of biking. So why is it that some of their bike lanes contain the one thing that isn’t supposed to be there — cars.

Well, calling them cars is a bit of a stretch. Sure, they have all the basic elements of one — four wheels, a roof, a steering wheel and a motor.

But somehow, they’ve managed to compress these machines down to the smallest size that still allows the tallest people on earth to fit inside.

And so, it might happen that you find yourself innocently cycling one day when you’re suddenly stuck behind a tiny red contraption, just wide enough that you can’t pass it and just narrow enough that it still fits into the bike lane.

After experiencing a traffic arrangement like this (which will undoubtedly annoy the hell out of you and the driver), you might ask yourself: What exactly are these silly-looking cars, and why are they in the bike lane?

Is it a moped? Is it a bike? No, it’s a… car?

Technically speaking, there are two types of these tiny cars that you may encounter on the busy Dutch streets.

The moped car

The first one is a moped car. It looks exactly like a small car, but don’t make the ridiculous mistake of assuming that it actually is a car — it’s a moped with more than two wheels, of course!

It may look like a car, but looks can be deceiving! Image: Dreamstime



You can only drive a moped car on the road at a maximum speed of 45 kilometres per hour, and you need at least a moped driver’s license to drive it — although a regular driver’s license is also okay.

READ MORE| How to get a Dutch driver’s licence: the ultimate guide

This isn’t true for its close relative which you are much more likely to encounter: the Canta.

The Canta

Cantas are those tiny cars that probably pop into your mind when thinking about cars that occupy Dutch bike lanes.

You’re likely to encounter these tiny cars on the bike lane. Image: Dreamstime

What do you need to drive them? Well, somewhat functioning arms and eyes, I suppose.

Besides that, absolutely no driver’s license is necessary, and very relaxed rules apply in general. For example, you can park them in the middle of a sidewalk.

In a lot of ways, they are almost indistinguishable from moped cars: they have the same speed limit and are only very slightly narrower.

But while the moped car is constrained to the road, Cantas have free reign — you can drive them on the bike path.

But wait, they can be pretty important!

If you’re wondering what on earth prompted an otherwise organised and rules-based country to come up with such an anarchical traffic system, there was a good reason behind it.

Cantas officially count as disabled vehicles and were created to make getting around easier for those with mobility issues.

READ MORE| How inclusive is the Netherlands for people living with disabilities?

So these cars are only driven by disabled people? Sounds like there’s no issue, then!

Well, not quite. Even though the original idea behind the Canta was noble, its current form is often anything but.

You don’t have to be disabled in order to drive a Canta — and you also don’t need to know how to drive.

For some, a hip and happening mode of transport

Despite its original purpose, the car (and its four-wheeled moped cousin) gained a sort of hip urban reputation at one point. As a result, it started getting very popular amongst trendy city dwellers.

The Canta and the moped cars had the exact same rules when moped cars first entered Dutch roads (and bicycle paths).

However, when moped cars started to cause too much chaos on bike lanes and sidewalks, the rules around them got stricter.

Now, having a moped car is less popular. But since Cantas are available to everyone, many people are opting for them as a moped car alternative.

For many, they’re just tiny red menaces

So, if you feel annoyed the next time you’re awkwardly stuck behind a toy-looking car on your bike ride, feel free to acknowledge how silly of a situation you’ve found yourself in.

Maybe some people just need to accept that they yearn for a car instead of a bike, even if that sounds blasphemous to Dutch ears.

READ MORE| Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful: My experience of living in the Netherlands

Of course, for some, it’s not a matter of yearning, it’s a matter of needing. 91-year-old Hetty notes how she can do less every year when talking to AARP International.

Her tiny car helps her live the way she’s used to. “I am very glad for the Canta. I could do all the things I’ve wanted to these past years.”

But not all drivers are as gracious as Hetty. Amsterdammers are taking to Reddit to complain about Cantas, giving them the title of “‘menaces in Vondelpark and bike lanes.”

The complaints range from ranting about blocked-up cycling paths to obnoxious honking, with one poster calling them “worse than scooters.”

When it comes to Dutch modes of transportation, that’s about as low as you can go. However, we have to admit that they look pretty iconic sometimes.

A phenomenon mostly found in Amsterdam

But much like many other unorthodox things you’ll come across in the Netherlands, these confusing modes of transportation are mostly found in the capital.

@travelthesky Idk why these are such a thing here but I love them so much 🚙🚗 ♬ original sound – Tammy Tran

There could be practical reasons for this: most roads in Amsterdam have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour, and the roads themselves tend to be too small to fit anything more substantial than a tiny car anyway.

Add the fact that there’s nowhere to park (especially if you’re not willing to pay an arm, a leg, and seven gold bars per hour), and you can see why these tiny cars have Amsterdam in a chokehold.

READ MORE| How people park their cars in Amsterdam is downright terrifying (video inside)

Of course, Amsterdam is also the biggest Dutch city, so it makes more sense that disabled or elderly people would opt for a tiny car there compared to other, smaller places in the Netherlands.

On the other hand, as many of us have already noticed, these cars are also a way for some people to show that they’re cool, urban, and all the other annoying things residents of the Dutch capital love showcasing.

So, what is up with those tiny Dutch cars? They’re not really cars, for starters. And they annoy the hell out of many people.

But we’re choosing to focus on the positives. The next time you find yourself stuck behind the infamous menace, just imagine it’s Hetty going about her day in the way that she deserves to!

What do you think about these tiny cars? Let us know your thoughts!