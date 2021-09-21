Far from the Arctic: an off-track walrus spotted on a Dutch island

For the first time since 1998, and after making quick stops in Denmark and Germany, a roaming walrus was seen on one of the Wadden Islands to the North of the Netherlands.

The healthy lady was seen laying around a sandbank on Schiermonnikoog island, one of the West Frisian Islands in the North Sea.

Mistaken for a seal at first, Wageningen University researchers Marcel de Vries and Ralf van Hal were the first ones to spot the magnificent giant resting peacefully near the water. 💤

A sighting

In an entirely uncommon scene, this walrus sighting is the first of its kind in the Netherlands since a similar event happened in Ameland in 1998 — rest assured, it’s not something we get to report on every day. ✍

But is this typical walrus behaviour?

“The walrus lives within the Arctic Circle, but occasionally roams. The North Sea is just within range of this roaming area.” Hans Verdaat from Wageningen Marine Research tells RTL Niews that, while uncommon, it’s not impossible behaviour.

Conservation organizations are asking everyone to observe the walrus from a distance not to startle the animal. 🤫

