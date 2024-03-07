Great news! Time to dust off your sunglasses, as spring is set to arrive in the Netherlands with a spell of dry and sunny days this weekend.

In fact, ditch your winter coats as well, warmer weather is also on the horizon, making a change from the infamous cold Dutch downpours.

The sun is already shining and the temperature is finally into the double figures. Well, just about.

Today, it will be about 10 degrees today, and a few clouds remain, but Buienradar confirms there will also be plenty of blue skies to enjoy.

In het zuiden wisselen zon en stapelwolken elkaar af. In het noorden is er meer bewolking aanwezig, maar ook daar lost de bewolking geleidelijk wat op. Hoe ziet het er morgen uit?! Check: https://t.co/GOcfh0MsTO pic.twitter.com/KtO41mpMWb — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) March 6, 2024

Translation: In the south, sun and cumulus clouds alternate. There are more clouds in the north, but the clouds are gradually dissipating. What will it look like tomorrow?!

The weekend is warming up

It just gets better — by tomorrow there won’t be a cloud in the sky.

And Saturday? It will feel HOT (by Dutch standards, at least), with southerly regions set to enjoy temperatures as high as 16 degrees.

No fear, the north won’t be far behind at a (slightly balmy) 13 degrees.

We can’t believe it! And maybe for good reason…

Helaas, the clouds will creep back from Sunday onwards, and they threaten to bring some rain with them.

You know what that means: you better embrace the spring in your step this weekend and make the most of it!

What’s your favourite way to spend sunny spring days in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!