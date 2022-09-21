Weather forecast: Late summer is making its way to the Netherlands!

Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/bicycle-standing-canal-amsterdam-fall-netherlands_18661780.htm#page=2&query=Amsterdam%20fall&position=9&from_view=search

Good news, summer lovers! As you dread the approaching winter, you’ll be glad to know that we have a warmer day ahead of us!  

Today, there will be less wind and more sun in the Netherlands, but it is still wise to leave the house with more than just your average T-shirt. 👚

The weather will be around 18 degrees, and most of the country will be dry all day – NU.nl reports. 

The Netherlands is notorious for switching up its weather all the time, some even say you can experience four seasons in just one day, including summer(ish) weather in the fall! 

The Dutch talk about the weather so much, they probably have more terms for bad weather than the Inuit have for snow. 

And while most people probably have a different picture of the country’s climate in their head, late summers are also not unheard of in the Netherlands. 

They even have a term for it! (Just like for everything else. 👀)

Nazomer

Nazomer is the period from late September to mid-November when the weather can still be summer-y. ☀️

While we admit that the Duchies are on the podium as they like giving terms for everything, nazomer is a known concept in other countries as well. 

It comes from Germanic mythology, while the expression does occur in most Slavic languages ​​(and in Hungarian, my mother tongue 😉). 

Nobody knows how to enjoy sunny days quite like the Dutch, so in the following days, try to join them and be outside! 

Are you up for a period of nazomer? Or are you ready for the more cosy days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Hungary and moved to the Netherlands to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

2 COMMENTS

  1. You may not be aware but Eskimo is a derogatory term for many of the northern indigenous community. Inuit is their preferred name.

    • Thanks for letting us know, Christina! We just used the geographical term to describe the community. We understand that this may sound derogatory, so we’ve changed this 🙂

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

