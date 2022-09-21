Weather forecast: Late summer is making its way to the Netherlands!

Good news, summer lovers! As you dread the approaching winter, you’ll be glad to know that we have a warmer day ahead of us!

Today, there will be less wind and more sun in the Netherlands, but it is still wise to leave the house with more than just your average T-shirt. 👚

The weather will be around 18 degrees, and most of the country will be dry all day – NU.nl reports.

The Netherlands is notorious for switching up its weather all the time, some even say you can experience four seasons in just one day, including summer(ish) weather in the fall!

The Dutch talk about the weather so much, they probably have more terms for bad weather than the Inuit have for snow.

And while most people probably have a different picture of the country’s climate in their head, late summers are also not unheard of in the Netherlands.

They even have a term for it! (Just like for everything else. 👀)

Nazomer

Nazomer is the period from late September to mid-November when the weather can still be summer-y. ☀️

While we admit that the Duchies are on the podium as they like giving terms for everything, nazomer is a known concept in other countries as well.

It comes from Germanic mythology, while the expression does occur in most Slavic languages ​​(and in Hungarian, my mother tongue 😉).

Nobody knows how to enjoy sunny days quite like the Dutch, so in the following days, try to join them and be outside!

Are you up for a period of nazomer? Or are you ready for the more cosy days? Tell us in the comments below!