Say ‘hoi’ to warmth and sunshine (but you’ll need to weather a Dutch thunderstorm first)

After een beetje of a rainy Monday, the rest of the week should have plenty of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures (well, for Dutch standards, anyway).

Although we can expect a bit of rain in the north and fog in the centre of the country, Buienradar forecasts some sunshine between passing clusters of grey clouds.

Stormy Monday

As we make our way into the afternoon, sunny and dry weather should take over in most of the country — except for the eastern regions (sorry). Helaas, the east and northeast of the Netherlands will be getting thunderstorms and heavy rain. Echt niet leuk!

Temperatures will vary quite a lot throughout the country, ranging from 15 degrees Celsius along the coast to 24 degrees in the east.

Although clouds from the northeast will make come in during the night, the weather is expected to stay dry. Temperatures will drop to about 12 degrees Celsius in the night and the wind will remain moderate throughout most of the day.

Tuesday, terrasje time?

Although Tuesday will start off a little cloudy, most of the country will likely be able to enjoy some bright sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 11 degrees Celsius on the Wadden Islands, 15 degrees along the west coast, and go up to 18 degrees in the southeast.

The wind will also remain moderate throughout most of the country, except for strong wind along the coast.

A sunny week ahead

As every cloud has a silver lining, we can look forward to some good spring weather this weekend, with the coming week also promising regular sunshine and dry weather. (Perfect for a day trip to Scheveningen, perhaps? 🏖️)

The average temperature should increase throughout the week leading up to quite warm weather over the long weekend. Starting at around 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, temperatures should go up to around 19 degrees on Friday, and reach 21 degrees on Saturday.

To top it all off, the following Whit Monday should be the warmest of them all, hitting a sweltering 24 degrees Celsius.

