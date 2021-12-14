Weekly update: Dutch lockdown measures are paying off as infections drop

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from December 7 to December 14. The number of infections has decreased compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 116,477 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a notable decrease compared to last week’s number of 147,982 infections.

However, the percentage of positive tests went up slightly, rising to 23,4% compared to 21.3% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased. This week, 445 people passed away, compared to 356 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has gone down/up. The past week saw 1,878 new admissions to the nursing ward and 332 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 2,085 and 343 respectively.

Extension of evening lockdown until January

The Dutch government has decided to extend the 5 PM evening lockdown until the beginning of next year to prevent rising infections over the holiday season — which is exactly what happened last year.

As such, restaurants, non-essential shops such as clothing stores, as well as places like gyms will have to continue shutting their doors at 5 PM. Essential stores, such as supermarkets, can remain open until 8 PM.

Another rule which is following us into the new year is the advice to have no more than four people visiting at home at the same time. Wanted to host a Christmas party? Well, guess not.

Booster shots for everyone by mid-March

It’s time for the third jab! The GGD promises to drastically increase vaccination rollouts for the booster shot. To give everyone in the Netherlands the chance for a third vaccination by mid-March, the GGD will have to increase its weekly vaccination rates from 150,000 to 700,000 jabs per week.

This is especially important because the Dutch Health Minister De Jonge has announced that starting February 1, international vaccination certificates will only be valid if people receive a booster shot in time.

Thousands of lockdown parties organised over apps

With the evening lockdown in place, young Dutchies have had to get creative to be able to throw their beloved feestjes. As it turns out, thousands of house parties have been organised over the app Amigos.

In the last two weeks alone, users of the app increased from 109,000 to 184,000! Of 20,000 events registered per week, about 34% are house parties or borrels.

