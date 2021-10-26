Stricter measures ahead? Dutch cabinet to bring forward upcoming press conference

Amid concern about the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases and overcrowding of hospitals, the cabinet has decided to bring the press conference that was previously scheduled for next Friday forward to next Tuesday.

And this could mean — you guessed it — new measures are in the works.

Remember that time the government told us that there would be no new measures because a coronavirus ticket would be required to enter various indoor venues such as restaurants, bars, and theatres?

Well… the cabinet is considering new measures, such as actually checking QR codes this time, as the number of hospital admissions is now comparable to the situation in May, The NOS reports.

What new measures will we see?

At this point, the outgoing minister of health, Hugo de Jonge doesn’t know (or doesn’t want to say) what the new measures will be. Before they tell us anything, the cabinet is waiting for advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT).

This advice was due to be delivered on Friday but has been brought forward because the numbers are rising too quickly. 🌡

However, according to De Jonge, the government wants to avoid a situation in which difficult choices have to be made at hospital gates — namely who will be admitted and who won’t. 👀 As a result, the cabinet is faced with the difficult decision of imposing measures on specific groups, or society as a whole.

Unvaccinated people are the greatest risk

De Jonge has said that “unvaccinated people are at the greatest risk of becoming infected and infecting others”, and that it is mainly unvaccinated people who are being admitted to hospitals. As a result, he added that “the measures we have to take also have to do justice to that analysis.”

More thorough checking of QR codes

A member of the OMT Marc Bonten tells RTL Nieuws that he wants the coronavirus measures advised to the cabinet by the OMT to be better enforced. For example, he would like to see the checking of QR codes carried out more consistently. Let’s be honest, how many times have you actually had your QR code checked at an indoor venue?

Other new measures may include specific advice for people who have not been vaccinated.

Overcrowded hospitals

These measures have been deemed necessary as the number of hospital admissions is now comparable to the situation in May — we’ve taken one step forward and two steps back.

In concrete terms, the intensive care unit in Tiel, for example, is almost full again, while on Saturday a hospital in the Hague had to temporarily stop admitting patients to prevent overcrowding. Ambulances were instructed to take patients to other hospitals in the region.

Feature Image: EVG/Pexels