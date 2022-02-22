Weekly update: Dutch infections are dropping and doors are reopening

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 15 to February 22. The number of hospitalisations has decreased as the number of deaths has gone up.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 310,144 new infections in the Netherlands. This is yet another decrease compared to last week’s report of 493,055 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has slightly increased, with 58.3% of people testing positive compared to 57.6% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications increased compared to the past week. This week, 95 people passed away, compared to 78 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward decreased while the number of admissions in the ICU slightly increased. The past week saw 1,117 new admissions to the nursing ward and 97 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,286 patients and 95 patients respectively.

Dutch society is returning to normal

After the press conference last Tuesday, Health Minister Kuipers announced that most of the Netherlands would return to pre-pandemic life over the next two weeks.

Starting last Friday, the catering and cultural sectors can remain open until 1 AM. Along with that, HORECA, concert halls, sports stadiums (and everywhere else really) removed fixed seating, social distancing, and face masks!

The official quarantine advice also changed from seven-day isolation down to five days. So if you’re symptom-free after 24 hours, you can leave your quarantine cave in less than a week! More relaxations will come into effect this Friday.

