Weekly update: hospitalisations reach new low, vaccines continue to flow

Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-a-mom-with-a-child-wearing-face-masks
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from June 2 to June 8. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 14,397 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 20,608 new infections. The percentage of positive tests went down to 7.2% compared to 9% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone down slightly. This week 63 people passed away, compared to 66 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have also decreased. The past week saw 380 new admissions to the nursing ward and 50 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 560 and 116 respectively.

The number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals dropped to fewer than one thousand for the first time since October 6 last year. This weekend, 998 coronavirus patients were in hospital with coronavirus.

Vaccine rollout speeds up

As of Monday, individuals born in 1985 and 1986 can book coronavirus vaccination appointments. With the increasing speed of vaccine rollout in the Netherlands, there are also more people with coronavirus antibodies. Currently, more than half of Dutchies have coronavirus antibodies in their bloodstream. In comparison, only 32% of the population had them last month.

Power outage at a vaccination site

Yesterday evening, the GGD urgently vaccinated 1,200 people in the Utrecht region with the Janssen vaccine. This was due to a power failure in the refrigerator that the vaccines were being stored in, which compromised their shelf life.

Jana Vondráčková
