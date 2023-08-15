19 super annoying things internationals do in the Netherlands

As an international in the Netherlands, you might think some things the Dutch do are annoying — but have you taken a look in the mirror? We hate to break it to you guys, but sometimes we’re the problem.

Let’s face it, there are some things that internationals in the Netherlands do that we all know are annoying — and not just for Dutchies.

On the other hand, there are actually plenty of things internationals unknowingly do that can also be a bit… irksome.

Thankfully, we’re not afraid of calling ourselves out. With the help of our readers, we put a list together of some of the most annoying things internationals do.

As an international in the Netherlands, something you do could be annoying enough to get this look. Image: Depositphotos

So if you’re looking for a guide on what not to do — or how to really grind your Dutch housemate’s gears, listen up.

1. Walk or stand on cycle paths

You’ll often see Dutch cyclists zooming past on their bikes, so you can imagine that when people (ahem, usually tourists 👀) walk on cycle paths, it can be dang frustrating.

Would you walk in the street with cars? Well, we would hope not. So take what your mom has been telling you since you were two to heart: get off the street, and use the sidewalk.

2. Forget to use hand signals while cycling

Yes, we’re still on the topic of bikes, guys. Another way that internationals can really grind a Dutchies gears is when they’re on bicycles themselves — and abruptly turn.

No hand signal?! No care in the world!? No consideration for the people behind you!? Yes, you are the main character but how is everyone supposed to know where you’re going?

Signalling when you’re about to turn is essential if you want to survive cycling in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

While you may be self-reflecting on how far you’ve come, navigating the bike path as you cruise home, if you don’t use hand signals, you’ve got a far way to go, honey.

As you swan along, you now have some very annoyed people screeching to a halt to prevent the formation of a bike heap. Luckily we aren’t the only ones who find this annoying, it can even get you a fine.

3. Move at normal speed while bagging groceries

It can be hard to adjust to the cashiers that scan your groceries at warp speed. Being mere mortals, we can’t keep up that same tempo while bagging our hagelslag.

Even though you’re going as fast as you can, you still won’t be fast enough for the Dutchie next in line who’s glaring at you. 😬

4. Try to pay with their international bank card when it’s not accepted

Another canon event that is sure to annoy the Dutch is when you delay everyone standing in line at the supermarket (hmm… a pattern seems to be emerging 🤔).

Why? You’re trying to use bank cards that aren’t accepted in the Netherlands, babe.

To avoid the Dutchies’ scorn, make sure you’re using the right type of card to pay at a Dutch supermarket. Image: Freepik

Dutchies are left waiting and wondering why you would want to use a credit card (“no, it’s a VISA debit!”) and you’re wondering why the machine won’t just take it.

5. Pay less tax than Dutch people

Heard of the 30% ruling? Well, Dutchies have, and they’re not fans.

What is the 30% ruling? It basically allows highly-skilled migrants in the Netherlands to receive up to 30% of their income tax-free!

Internationals definitely find the tax ruling helpful when moving to the Netherlands to be able to, you know, afford rent and survive.

But, the Dutch are a bit jelly because they can’t get it — and we understand. With the cost of living crisis looming large, we could all do with benefitting from this ruling. So hey, if you’re a recipient, maybe don’t brag.

6. Make food too spicy… or use any spice at all

After living in the Netherlands for a while, you’ll inevitably notice that Dutch food can be a bit, ahem, bland.

If you make food for a Dutchie and it has an aroma of spices in it, or even just a sprinkle of paprika powder, you may notice your maatje (buddy) turning beet red. 🥵 Whoops!

If you’re not accustomed to spicy food, the sudden explosion of actual flavour — we mean burning heat — can be quite intense.

Listen, we can understand why this might be irritating for the Dutch, but we’re just looking for something that will register on our taste buds.

7. Fail to learn any Dutch

Picture this: you’re out with your international friend when the two of you decide to order a coffee, you’ve both been living here for five years, and yet, your friend proceeds to talk to the barista in English.

Why? They don’t know how to order in Dutch! Echt!?

We know it can be difficult to learn the language when Dutchies are forever switching to English when you try to speak Dutch. But, at the end of the day, there are no excuses. Learn 👏 the 👏 language.👏

8. Be late to a meetup with a friend

One minute late? No problem. Five minutes late? Ehh, you’re pushing it. A whole hour late? Come on! Those numbers at the top of your phone screen aren’t for show — that’s the time, maybe look at it?

In your home country, people may be more laid back about their plans. Well, we hate to break it to you, but that isn’t the way things work in the Netherlands. Get-togethers are planned out well in advance.

If you make plans, don’t be rude — show up on time, Dutch style.

9. Refer to “the Netherlands” as “Holland”

For those of you who don’t know, Holland is two provinces in the Netherlands — it is not a second name for the Netherlands.

Get on board, dude, and maybe take a look at a world map. 😉 Look, there it is — say hello to the rest of the Netherlands, it’s time you met. 👋

10. Compare the Netherlands to other countries

Complaining about how things in the Netherlands are worse when compared to another country can set a Dutchie on edge, especially if that country is Belgium.

Not only Dutchies get irked by this, however. Why are you spending your time comparing the Netherlands to other countries you left to come here?

Yes, it rains a lot, and there are a lot of bikes that almost run you over. But in the words of the Dutch, “If you don’t like it, leave.” 🤷‍♂️

11. Complain about the head on their biertje

If you’ve ever had a Dutch beer, you may have noticed that most of your biertje is actually foam.

This is just the way Dutch beer is made, but internationals tend to complain about these groot heads of foam — and we have to admit we feel their pain.

But don’t worry, after a few, it won’t matter. 😉

Believe me, this is an average dutch beer. One of the reasons why i love England.. much beer, less foam. In Holland.. half beer, half foam — Roel (@Roel_1913) January 21, 2022

12. Waste time with small talk and not get to the point

Imagine this: you’re working up a storm when someone comes in filled with hellos, and how are you’s.

You’re busy, and they won’t get to the point of why they’re standing in front of you. Tiresome, right? That’s how Dutchies feel too!

The Dutch don’t need you to beat around the bush. Just come straight out and ask, they won’t bite (even if their directness can 👀).

13. Not say gefeliceteerd to everyone at a birthday

Going to a Dutch birthday party and not congratulating every Tom, Dick, and Harry who is loosely related to the birthday star might land you in some hot water.

It’s what everyone does, so doe normaal and memorise how to say “gefeliciteerd”, so you don’t look like a fool.

14. Fail to bring cake to the office on their own birthday

It’s your birthday, and you might expect your office friends to buy you a birthday cake. 🎂 Well, you’re gonna get a big fat surprise when you have some hungry Dutchies instead because you didn’t bring treats to the office.

Ahh the birthday fantasy that won’t come true if you work in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Nope, it’s not your day to get spoilt, it’s your day to spoil others!

15. Show up at houses unannounced

*Ding dong* “Who could that be? I don’t have anyone set to visit me according to my agenda.” 🤔 This is what we imagine the thought process is like before a Dutchie opens their front door to see you at their home unannounced. Not even a text beforehand.

Uh oh! Nope, they’re not too chuffed — they had plans to do nothing, and now you’re intruding. Don’t be surprised if you’re turned away!

16. Get rip-roaring drunk and act like a fool

Drinking so much that you’re falling into canals, being insanely loud, and starting brawls — yep, that annoys us too.

Cycling and drinking while drunk might seem fun, but it can get you fined in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Not only do some internationals disturb the peace with their buffoonery, but they also leave a mess for others to clean up, which is so not cool.

17. Think Amsterdam is the only Dutch city that exists

Another geography lesson, here we come. Amsterdam isn’t the only great city in the Netherlands. We know, right — mind-blowing! 🤯

If all you think about when you think of the Netherlands is the Red Light District and coffeeshops in Amsterdam, then it’s time to expand your horizons, bud.

18. Speak in the silent compartment on the train

Imagine the silent carriage on the train as a mini-library on the go (sans bookshelves, of course).

Would you chatter loudly and eat your croissant from a crinkly plastic bag in the library? Nee? Then, stop doing that in the designated shush compartment or be ready to be shushed.

How can you tell whether you’re in a stiltecoupé (silent carriage)? There are signs on the windows of the train that say “silence/stilte”. There are also symbols at the entrance to the carriage identifying it as a silent carriage.

19. Talk badly about local football teams

Have you experienced the over-the-top shenanigans that happen with certain football celebrations? Well, it’s not only the celebrations that can be over-the-top.

The Dutch can be very loyal and supportive of their cities’ football teams, so join the club, don’t share your complaints, or avoid crazy football fans (if you can 😅).

It’s true, internationals can be annoying, knowingly or unknowingly. However, in a country where people embrace being direct, don’t worry, you’ll find out what makes you irritating pretty soon.

If you find yourself in a situation where a Dutchie finds you exasperating, just laugh it off because you’re definitely not the only one. 👀

Have you ever done any of these annoying things? Or experienced someone else doing them? Tell us about it in the comments!