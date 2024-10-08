Geert Wilders tells Amsterdam mayor and pro-Palestine “scum” to leave the Netherlands

The statement was made on X

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
If there’s one thing about controversial right-wing politicians, it’s that they love to wreak havoc on Twitter (now X). And, of course, Geert Wilders is no different.

Yesterday evening, the PVV (Partij voor de Vrijheid, Party for Freedom) leader posted a photo of pro-Palestine protesters in Amsterdam on X.

The text going with it? “Get that scum out of the country. And Halsema (the mayor of Amsterdam) can go along.”

Other politicians are reacting

In response to Wilders’ tweet, Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma has asked the Dutch cabinet to distance itself from Wilders’ words, Het Parool writes.

His statement is “undermining the authority of mayors, and out of all proportion,” Dijksma wrote on social media. 

“I find it completely irresponsible that Geert Wilders makes this statement at the expense of our colleague Femke Halsema and at the expense of us officials who, to our knowledge, do their work within the limits of the rule of law,” she added.

The best part? As the AD writes, Dijksma’s account on X has now been suspended for unknown reasons — while Wilders’ is still online.

Annemarie ‘t Hart of the GroenLinks party also stood up for Halsema on Twitter. She wrote:

“Yet another new low point for ‘our great leader’. A mayor who has upheld our legal right to demonstrate and intervened when necessary, being wished out of the country. [Wilders is] sawing our society, rule of law and Dutch culture off at the ankles. Evil.”

One year since the Hamas attacks on Israel

Wilders’ tweet was made in response to a pro-Palestinian demonstration that was happening near the commemoration of the 7 October attacks at the Dam Square.

This protest was permitted by the city under certain conditions, as it falls under the fundamental Dutch right to demonstrate.

“Whether you agree or disagree: these are the rules we have agreed upon in this country. As long as it happens peacefully,” Amsterdam’s mayor said.

Unfortunately, the demonstrations eventually got out of hand, and the police ended up arresting 320 protesters.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
1 COMMENT

  1. Leaders like Mr Wilders is LONG OVERDUE!
    Good for him!
    Have these people who are complaining forgotten what REALLY happened on 7 October last year? Pray that it never happens to you, your children or loved ones.
    Do not keep your head in the sand !!

