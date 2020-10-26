As of today, you can travel by direct train to the United Kingdom’s capital city — even despite the pandemic.

The first Eurostar Amsterdam to London train departed this morning, a trip that takes only four hours. The journey also stops in Rotterdam and Brussels.

London is currently on high-alert because of the coronavirus crisis. Both the Dutch and UK governments urge people to only travel if necessary. If you do travel to London from the Netherlands you will complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, and a further 10-day quarantine on your return to Holland.

A direct connection between the two countries has been planned for years. However, because Great Britain is not part of the Schengen zone, new ticket and ID-check terminals had to be built in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Passengers are asked to arrive 45-60 minutes before their train departs to complete this process.

Naturally, the train was planned to run more frequently than it will currently. The pandemic has forced the number of trains per day to drop. Now only two trains will run per weekday and none on the weekends.

The newest launch means that people in Amsterdam can now go directly to five other different countries. In addition to the UK, daily trains also run to Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and France.

Feature Image: hpgruesen/Pixabay