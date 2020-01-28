If you’re reading this – congratulations! You’ve successfully navigated the first month of 2020 (and to think the Mayans thought we wouldn’t make it to 2012!).

So how has the first month been? Well, we saw coronavirus rear its ugly head and make its way to Europe, although thankfully not the Dutch streets.

Speaking of Dutch streets, innovation is already hitting new heights this year. My personal favourite city Utrecht revealed plans for a new completely car-free neighbourhood, and it looks glorious! Meanwhile, if you’re in the nation’s capital, a TU Delft architect has unveiled his plans for a stunning Living Bridge right over the river IJ, filled with greenery, apartments, and cycleways.

If that’s not your style, a quick getaway could be in the works. How does the far north sound? Rumour has it a new train will launch all the way to Scandinavia – gamechanger! It’s still in the works though, but if you need something a little sooner maybe it’s time to pop over to London for a cup of tea?

You’ll need something to read on the train though, so we’ve dug up some our best articles from January just for you. Enjoy!