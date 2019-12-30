Another year has come and gone, and it’s been a shocker. From shootings, stabbings, and more protests than you can shake a stick at (which, people did – a lot).

We saw the death of a royal, the largest traffic jam in Dutch history, and the mercury smash the 40 degrees mark for the first time. Kim Kardashian weighed in the Zwarte Piet debate (we still don’t know why), and we watched anxiously as news of a potential plane hijacking turned out to be a false alarm.

We’re taking a look back at the events that shaped 2019 for the Netherlands – which one impacted you the most?