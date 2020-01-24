1 Restaurant KITE

We were eager to try out something out of our comfort zone and this was just the thing. Being a fussy eater, I was intrigued about trying Afghan food and it did not disappoint. We rocked up and found restaurant KITE near Witte de With, the life and soul of Rotterdam. Somewhere incredibly easy to get to and in one of the best areas in Rotterdam.

We noticed the red carpet laid out on the way in and we knew then that this place was going to be something special.

Cosy, trendy and modern, KITE is just the place to go to if you’re looking for some delicious meals.

What to eat:

When we arrived we had a set menu, which was perfect for two people who were completely new to the cuisine (but don’t worry, on the menu you can pick whatever you want if you go!) For starters we had the most delicious crispy samosa, along with a steamed dumpling that had an onion-minced filling and covered with a sauce of tomatoes and split peas. Yeah… it really did taste as good as it sounds and looks.

Next came lots of different dishes to try, which included curries, meatballs ‘kofta’, fried eggplant ‘banjan’, potatoes in a tomato and garlic sauce, all with white and brown rice.

The food was so good that despite being full we tried our hardest to try and eat it all. But of course, you’re never too full for a dessert…

We both went for the cremeroll and lava cake and they were delicious. It was so well presented that we almost felt guilty tucking into it.

Just when you thought the food was enough to sway you, the cocktails are also something bringing people to restaurant KITE. They are all made from trained cocktail makers who really know their stuff. We tried a variety of cocktails including ‘on the leash’ and ‘pink is the new black.’ Honestly, hand on heart they were some of the best cocktails I’ve ever tried (and I love my cocktails).

‘On the leash’ even came top 8 in a cocktail competition in the Netherlands and you can see why.

If you’re looking for an authentic and trendy restaurant, with amazing cocktails, the most lekker food and friendly staff, all in a great location in Rotterdam, then THIS is the place to try next.

Address: Westblaak 160, 3012 KM Rotterdam

Website | Instagram | Facebook