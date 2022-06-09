Blow out the candles! More Dutchies make it to 100 years old

As of this January, the Netherlands had almost 2,600 centenarians! This is over 400 more than five years ago.

A while back, Statistics Netherlands forecasted that the number of centenarians in the country would grow rapidly from 2020 onwards, partly due to the minor baby boom that took place after the First World War.

So far, this prediction has come true! The number of Dutchies who are 100 years and older is now about 20 percent higher than five years ago, reports NU.nl.

What are Dutch people putting in their lekker bitterballen these days that’s getting them to live this long? 🤔

Dames en heren: who’s more likely to reach 100?

Women in particular have contributed to the sharp increase in centenarians — which isn’t entirely surprising, as we all know women on average do tend to live longer than men. 😉

But let’s give the men some credit too.

The number of males reaching 100 years or older has been growing relatively faster in recent years compared to the group of female centenarians.

Centenarians by province

In the Netherlands’ youngest province, Flevoland, the number of people reaching 100 years or older has more than doubled since 2018.

Of the municipalities with over 100,000 citizens, Apeldoorn, Breda, and Venlo in particular have a relatively high number of centenarians.

However, the province of Zeeland still holds the highest share of centenarians. We can’t help but wonder if it’s because of all the fresh kibbeling they’re eating over in the west. 👀🐟

Ebeltje for the win 🥇

Now, who is the true queen of Dutch centenarians? The 110-year-old Ebeltje Boekema-Hut from Leek (a province in Groningen) is currently the oldest Dutchie. 🥳

And soon, more will follow in her footsteps. A whopping 3,500 inhabitants of the Netherlands are expected to reach 100 years or older in 2030.

With the Netherlands being one of the happiest countries in the world, it shouldn’t be a bad life for these grandmas and grandpas. 😉

We still can’t help but wonder why the life expectancy in the Netherlands is so high though.

Could it be the rookworst with a side of mashed potatoes they eat for dinner? Or is it the easy access to walking and cycling paths in the Netherlands that makes it really easy for Dutch people to stay fit?

Whatever it is, they’re clearly doing something right!

Are you surprised by the increasing number of centenarians in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!