Blow out the candles! More Dutchies make it to 100 years old

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
elderly-couple-in-nature
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/33900591/stock-photo-elderly-couple-in-nature.html

As of this January, the Netherlands had almost 2,600 centenarians! This is over 400 more than five years ago.

A while back, Statistics Netherlands forecasted that the number of centenarians in the country would grow rapidly from 2020 onwards, partly due to the minor baby boom that took place after the First World War. 

So far, this prediction has come true! The number of Dutchies who are 100 years and older is now about 20 percent higher than five years ago, reports NU.nl

READ MORE | Netherlands makes top ten healthiest countries in the world

What are Dutch people putting in their lekker bitterballen these days that’s getting them to live this long? 🤔

Dames en heren: who’s more likely to reach 100?

Women in particular have contributed to the sharp increase in centenarians — which isn’t entirely surprising, as we all know women on average do tend to live longer than men. 😉

But let’s give the men some credit too.

The number of males reaching 100 years or older has been growing relatively faster in recent years compared to the group of female centenarians.

Centenarians by province

In the Netherlands’ youngest province, Flevoland, the number of people reaching 100 years or older has more than doubled since 2018.

Of the municipalities with over 100,000 citizens, Apeldoorn, Breda, and Venlo in particular have a relatively high number of centenarians.

However, the province of Zeeland still holds the highest share of centenarians. We can’t help but wonder if it’s because of all the fresh kibbeling they’re eating over in the west. 👀🐟

Ebeltje for the win 🥇

Now, who is the true queen of Dutch centenarians? The 110-year-old Ebeltje Boekema-Hut from Leek (a province in Groningen) is currently the oldest Dutchie. 🥳

And soon, more will follow in her footsteps. A whopping 3,500 inhabitants of the Netherlands are expected to reach 100 years or older in 2030.

With the Netherlands being one of the happiest countries in the world, it shouldn’t be a bad life for these grandmas and grandpas. 😉

We still can’t help but wonder why the life expectancy in the Netherlands is so high though. 

Could it be the rookworst with a side of mashed potatoes they eat for dinner? Or is it the easy access to walking and cycling paths in the Netherlands that makes it really easy for Dutch people to stay fit?

Whatever it is, they’re clearly doing something right! 

Are you surprised by the increasing number of centenarians in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleGood news! Buying a Dutch house may no longer be a distant dream for young people
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Good news! Buying a Dutch house may no longer be a distant dream for young people

Who else is sick of hearing that they’ll never be able to buy a house in the Netherlands? 🙋🏽‍♀️ Well...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Good news! Buying a Dutch house may no longer be a distant dream for young people

Juni Moltubak - 0
Who else is sick of hearing that they’ll never be able to buy a house in the Netherlands? 🙋🏽‍♀️ Well — there might finally...

Schiphol leaves Brits stranded in the Netherlands — so they use bikes to get home

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Thanks to the giant mess that Schiphol is at the moment, an adventurous journey home is no longer reserved for just epic movie characters...

Why don’t the Dutch say sorry?

DutchReview Crew - 25
Coming from England, I have the habit of saying "sorry" even when someone has run over my foot with a truck. So, when I...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X