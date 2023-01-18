12 thrilling things to do in Breda in 2023

Looking for the perfect spot to spend a long weekend? Everyone can find their favourite things to do in Breda. From nature to beautiful architecture — it’s got it all!

After you fall in love with Breda in the historical city centre, you might want to know what kind of attractions and places are waiting for you there.

Well, lucky you! There are many things to do in Breda for every type of person and mood! Here is a list of our favourite activities for a perfect trip to the city.

No time? Jump to what grabs your eye below!

🔔 1. Explore Breda’s grootste (largest) church

First things first! The Grote Kerk is the perfect spot to fall in love with the city. It’s also quite difficult to miss it since it’s in the middle of town, and oh yes, it’s de grootste!

This long boy is one of the town’s most important monuments, stretching 97 metres into the cloudy sky of the North Brabant region.

The Grote Kerk is in the middle of the city! Image: Depositphotos

💰 Price: Free!

⏰ Opening hours: 10:00 AM until 5 PM Monday to Saturday, 13:00 AM to 5 PM on Sunday

📍 Location: Kerkplein 2, 4811 XT Breda

🦎 2. Go exotic at Reptile House Earth

If you are looking for a more exotic experience than a Dutch forest, we recommend you visit the Reptile House Earth!

In Breda’s first (mini) zoo, you can step into a rainforest and meet all kinds of scaly friends. This mini zoo is perfect for smaller kids, but also for the older ones if you are easily fascinated by reptiles.

Tip! Reptile House Earth is perfect for little kids to learn about animals.

💰 Price: €12 for 12- 64, €10 for 3 – 11, free under 3 and above 65

⏰ Opening hours: 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Wednesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Aardenhoek 26a, 4817 NE Breda

🏰 3. Take a trip back to the 12th century at Breda Castle

If a castle from the 12th century sounds interesting, we have great news for you! Breda Castle is one of the most important UNESCO sites in the whole of the Netherlands.

Not only can you marvel at its beautiful exterior, but it’s also possible to visit the inside of the castle. There are even guided tours if you want to learn more about the architecture and history of the building.

This beautiful castle in Breda is probably the nicest with the autumn colours. Image: Depositphotos

Tip! If you want to see the castle from the inside, you can join one of the guided tours!

💰 Price: Free to enter (prices depend on the guide)

⏰ Opening hours: Gardens open year-round, castle interior occasionally opens

📍 Location: Kasteelplein 10, 4811 XC Breda

🌳 4. Breath in the city’s lungs at Stadspark Valkenberg

If you’d like to have a walk in the middle of the day, the Stadspark is a great option! The park sits within the city’s lungs (a large green space in the middle of Breda), and it’s ideal for a daytime picnic.

A nice spot to enjoy some sun. Image: Depositphotos

Another pro? You can easily reach it while walking from the main station to the historic city centre.

When the weather is nice, the Stadspark can also be a fabulous spot to munch and lunch. Many of the locals like to visit the park, especially on the weekends — and who can blame them? It’s just so easy to reach.

Tip! There is a retro cafe next to a playground.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day everyday!

📍 Location: J.F. Kennedylaan, 4811 XJ Breda

🍻 5. Get wasted while going on a historic BeerWalk through Breda

If you prefer to explore the city while being wasted, we have great news! There are organised city BeerWalks for people just like you.

If you want to go local and explore beer other than Heineken and Amstel, let’s just say this is the perfect “educational program” for it.

Easy to meet new people! Image: Depositphotos

With this organised beer walk, you can learn about the city and your beer at the same time. Your tour guide will help you to learn all the fun facts about Breda — and perhaps your alcohol tolerance too.

💰 Price: €45 for three hours

⏰ Opening hours: 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Start location: De Beyerd, Boschstraat 26, 4811 GH, Breda

🚲 6. Cycle and learn on Breda’s Highlight Bike Tour

If you are afraid that you won’t be able to remember anything after a drink-filled tour through the city, maybe Breda’s Highlight Bike Tour is more for you.

The city has a very friendly atmosphere, and the best way to explore it is on two wheels!

With this organised bike tour, you can discover the sights of Breda, such as the Dome Prison, Castle Bouvigne, and many more, with a local and experienced guide. Also, this is probably the most Dutch thing that you can do if you’re looking for that authentic local experience. 😉

Many of the program ideas included on this list are part of this guided tour!

But you will also have a chance to see the STEK, the Prison Dome, the Moby Dick Blind Walls Gallery, or the Spanjaardsgat.

It won’t be more Dutch than this. Image: Depositphotos

Tip! The tour price also includes a rental bike!

💰 Price: €28.50 per adult

⏰ Opening hours: 12:00 PM until 3:00 AM, Monday to Sunday

📍 Start location: Fietstours en Stadswandelingen, Breda

🥦 7. Enjoy a delicious lunch at Ginnekenmarkt

Ginnenkenmarkt is another great spot in the centre of Old Breda to eat, drink, and people-watch. In this always busy market, there are restaurants and bars lining the square near the cathedral.

The best spot to have some fresh lunch! Image: Depositphotos

It can also be an ideal spot to have lunch while having a day in the city centre. There are numerous kiosks where you can try some of the local cheeses.

⏰ Opening hours: 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Ginnekenmarkt 10, 4835 JC Breda

🪆 8. Feel like a giant at Miniaturenmuseum Breda

One of the cutest museums to visit while being in Breda is the Miniaturenmuseum. You can see the most beautiful handmade dollhouses from the Netherlands, and learn all about their history.

Apparently, there are mini Dutchies as well! Image: Depositphotos

💰 Price: € 4.50

⏰ Opening hours: 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Catharinastraat 23, 4811 XD Breda

☀️ 9. Sunbathe (or chill) at Belcrum Beach

On a summer day, it is ideal for a good old heatstroke! Or some summer vibes when the sun is hiding behind the clouds) Belcrum Beach is ideal for a chill day if you want to have a few drinks with your friends or finish that book you started last year.

This artificial beach is also ideal for entertaining kids. Speaking of little balls of chaos, if you prefer to have a more calm day, we recommend you go on weekdays.

Don’t forget to plan your journey to the beach beforehand — as you can imagine, it’s outside of the city centre.

Tip! If the weather is nice, almost half of the city will migrate here, so it’s wise to arrive early in order to find a spot.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Wednesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Veilingkade 12a, 4815 HC Breda

🐐 10. Pet some goats at Wolfslaar Breda

If for any reason your deepest desire is to spend a day with a group of goats, then you’re not alone. This extra mini zoo is not only ideal for small children but also for all the goat nerds out there.

This is a dream of kids and goat nerds! Image: Depositphotos

This farm is open for the public to visit, and it can be a great place to pet some echt schattig animals!

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Wolfslaardreef 95, 4834 SN Breda

👑 11. Feel royal at Kasteel Bouvigne

After binge-watching the Crown, you might find yourself in the mood for some royal vibes. To quench this thirst, castle Bouvigne is a perfect destination to visit!

Totally Crown vibes, right? Image: Depositphotos

While the castle itself is only open to the public for a few days of the year, the garden can be visited all year round on weekdays for free. On the weekend it’s closed.

💰 Price: Free to visit the garden

⏰ Opening hours: 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday

📍 Location: Bouvignelaan 5, 4836 AA Breda

⛵️ 12. Become a city expert at Breda’s Museum

If you officially fall in love with the city of Breda, you might want to learn a bit about its history as well!

In Breda’s Museum you can learn about Breda’s part in the 80 years war, but you can also find many fascinating temporary exhibitions.

Dutch ships ramming Spanish galleys. Image: Vroom Hendrick Cornelisz/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain.

Tip: Breda hosts a Photo Festival here every year, so if you are interested in photography, make sure that you visit their website before visiting!

💰 Price: €12 for adults, €6 for ages 13 – 17, free for 12 and under

⏰ Opening hours: 11:30 AM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Parade 12-14, 4811 DZ Breda

With plenty of things to do in Breda, you can easily spend a few days — with full schedules.

Before going, it’s worth doing some research to make sure that you can see everything that you want.

Congrats, you just made the first step! 😊

Do you have a great program idea in Breda? Tell us in the comments!