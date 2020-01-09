There are some pretty breathtaking castles in the Netherlands that you shouldn’t miss out on! Here is a quick guide to 7 of the most beautiful castles that Holland has to offer.
7De Haar Castle, Utrecht
De Haar Castle in Utrecht is considered to be the most luxurious castle in the Netherlands. Dating all the way back to 1391, the castle grounds cover more than 135 acres of land. Even though many of the original gardens were destroyed during World War II, today they have been restored back to their former glory.
Multiple beautiful lakes and charming bridges can be found scattered across the castle’s grounds. However, the highlight of the garden remains a remarkable maze. The castle also functions as a site to multiple festivals and events. The most exciting (and dorky) is the Elf Fantasy Fair, where participants get to dress up as magical creatures and party all night long.
6Muiderslot Castle, Muiden
The Muiderslot Castle in Muiden is a medieval castle built in 1370. It is located close to Amsterdam, so it’s perfect for a quick visit if you happen to be in town. The castle is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and is featured in many movies and TV shows that are based in the Middle Ages. Today Muiderslot operates as a national museum and is open for tours to the general public. In order to make the visit even more exciting, the castle has been restored to look as it would have during the 17th century.
5Doorwerth Castle, Arnhem
The Doorwerth castle near Arnhem is located along the river Rhine and is now home to three separate museums. Beautiful forests, meadows, and fields are located just behind the castle where visitors are allowed to cycle or hike through. Unfortunately, the castle suffered great damage during World War II. Today, the interior of the castle is restored back to its 18th-century glory.
Doorwerth is also rumoured to be haunted! It was investigated by the TV show Most Haunted in 2004 in an attempt to find paranormal activity. Today the castle operates as a hotel and a restaurant. So if you’re looking for a bit of a thrill and maybe want to see a ghost, this is your chance!
4Duurstede Castle, Wijk bij Duurstede
The one thing that stands out in Duurstede Castle is its tower, which looks like it could be home to Rapunzel. This 13th-century medieval castle is located in Wijk bij Duustede, which is in the Utrecht province. Originally built as a defensive structure, today the castle operates as a catering firm. To this day the castle is still surrounded by a moat, so the only way to access it is through the drawbridge (or swimming). Even though the castle is not open to the general public at this time, it is still good for a quick picture if you happen to be in the area.
3Slot Loevestein, Zaltbommel
Slot Loevestein roughly translates to “Loef’s stone house”. The castle is believed to be constructed between 1357 and 1397, even though there is no official documentation to prove it. Slot Loevestein’s initial function was to collect tolls from trading ships passing through the river. However with time the construction grew bigger until it became a full-grown castle (oopsie).
The castle’s museum features three important eras in the structure’s history: the Middle Ages, the State Prison period and the Dutch Waterline period. Multiple events are held in the castle throughout the year. The most popular is the Winterfeest celebration during the holiday season.
It also has a famous history with Hugo de Groot, you might want to read up on that story.
2Huis Bergh, ‘s-Heerenberg
Very little is known about the history of Huis Bergh (but we do love a bit of mystery)! The castle dates back to the 13th century and is among the biggest castles in the Netherlands. It is also surrounded by a moat, which served as a powerful defence during the Middle Ages. Currently, Huis Bergh is home to a large collection of early Italian paintings and extraordinary medieval handwritings. The castle is also used to host weddings, so it’s perfect if you want your special day to be like a fairy tale.
1Paleis het Loo, Apeldoorn
Paleis het Loo was built between 1684 and 1686 for stadtholder-king at the time William III and his wife Mary II of England. The palace today is a state museum which is at all times open to the general public. Its interior displays original furniture, as well as objects and paintings of the House of Orange-Nassau.
Bonus Round: Valkenburg Castle, Valkenburg aan de Geul
Unfortunately, what remains of Valkenburg Castle are only ruins. It dates back to the 11th century and it’s considered unique in the Netherlands since it’s the only castle built on a hill. Over the years, it was destroyed on multiple occasions during sieges. Its final destruction took place on 10 December 1672 at the hands of Stadtholder Willem III. Today the remains of the castle are open for tours, allowing visitors to walk through the remains of what used to be a prod fortress in the Geul Valley. It’s the perfect place for a day trip!
What do you think of these castles in the Netherlands?
Are there any breathtaking castles in the Netherlands that we missed out on? Let us know if there are any other amazing castles we should visit!
Feature Image: Microtoerisme/Wikimedia
Editor’s Note: this article was originally published in May 2018, but we gave it a cut and polish in January 2020 for your reading pleasure.
