1 Amsterdam Tulip Festival

The 2020 tulip festival has planted a tulip for everyone in Amsterdam. It’s truly a sight to behold! The tulip festival can be enjoyed in Amsterdam (and across the Netherlands).

Amsterdam streets coloured by tulips all month!

The tulip festival begins January 18 at Dam Square. 25,000 tulips have sprung up after being planted there last November. In the coming weeks, people from all walks of life will scatter about the Netherlands to acknowledge the tulip’s simple beauty, Dutch heritage, and varied colours.

The blooming period of tulips in the Netherlands, especially Holland, is one of the most beautiful sights in the world. There are going to be flower parades, flower markets, long fields of flowers and you can ride your bike around the city to see it all. Some places have ticketed festivals but there will be tulips everywhere. Getting around the Tulip Festival is a serene, cheerful pleasure that would make a fine addition to anyone’s bucket list.

“A Tulip for every Amsterdammer” was their motto, the city’s population might have been half a million a few years ago, but now it’s leaning closer toward one million inhabitants.

Where can I find Tulip Festival events in Amsterdam?

So, where do we find perfectly arranged tulips during the festival? Here’s where it’s all going down if you want to get tickets to the Amsterdam Tulip Festival. All the public displays are free to enjoy, for some museum gardens ticket pricing applies. We have been talking about tulips non-stop! Orange tulips, the Dutch national colour, pink, a widely loved colour and even purple tulips, we love them all.

Now, where else can we see tulips in the Netherlands?