The idea of hiking is a bit of a stretch in most parts of the Netherlands, but in the southern city of Maastricht — there are actually some slopes!

Granted, we use the term “hiking” pretty loosely here, but there are certainly great trails in and around Maastricht that make for some beautiful walks.

Maastricht, and the province of Limburg in general, are known for being rather different to the rest of the Netherlands, and the landscape is one of the many reasons why.

Rather than the packed canal houses that are typical of the Randstad, in Maastricht, you’ll find one serene river around which the city folds away up the hills in all directions. Of course, you won’t be finding any actual mountains nearby, but the valleys and ridges around this Limburg city offer a great place for some hiking in the Netherlands.

The routes listed here range from short sweet strolls to steeper summits and day-long grinds. Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’ll find it here (unless of course, you’re looking for anything above 400 metres) 😉.

READ MORE︱Hiking Amsterdam: the top 7 places for wandelen near the city