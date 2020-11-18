3 Amstel River route, zuid and then some

The Amstel River trail is wonderfully expansive, adored by pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Hop on the trail at any number of entry points along the river. Once on it, you can just go and go through the picturesque Dutch landscape, windmills and cows included. Take in the tranquillity of the water along the way, and be sure to pay a visit to beautiful Amstelpark. It’s full of large leafy trees and botanical gardens, including a rosarium and rhododendron garden with 139 varieties.

Past the park, the trail will lead you as far into the rural countryside as you’re willing to go. To give you an idea, from the Magere Brug (Skinny Bridge) in central(ish) Amsterdam to Amstelpark, the distance is about four and a half kilometres. Exit out the opposite side of the park and the river path continues for another six kilometres to Ouderkerk aan de Amstel, a lovely village for a break.

If you still haven’t had your fill, take a lap around the Ouderkerkerplas (lake) and you’ve added on another five kilometres. Now, if you’ve got some good trainers, a sandwich in your pocket, and an inordinate amount of pep left in your step, you can keep going as long as like. After another nine kilometres is the quaint little hamlet of Nessersluis. Although, anything this far or beyond is obviously achieved more easily by fiets than by feet.