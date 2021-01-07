The Netherlands is renowned for being flat, full of cows, and honestly not that exciting for hikers. Right? Let’s not mention all that rain.

But, turns out hiking in the Netherlands is not only possible but offers some pretty stunning outlooks. Let’s look at four of the myths about hiking in the Netherlands and bust them! (Theme music please…)

I started hiking in the Netherlands at the beginning of 2019, and let me tell you that it was one of the best decisions I have made so far. Since I am from a Costa Rica, a country that is a hiking paradise, my mind wanted to resist the risk of being disappointed; but my hiking-heart was going crazy without having any adventure underfoot.

So I gave in, invested in some waterproof hiking boots, marked the closest train station, and my Dutch hiking experience began.

But when I told others about my adventures hiking around the Netherlands, all I heard was laughs and sceptical comments ringing in my ears.

“That is not hiking,” they scorn, or “but there are no mountains,” “all the country is the same” and “that is easy.”

My answers to all these comments in order are: wrong, true, wrong and not at all. Curious? Let’s dive into hiking in the Netherlands.