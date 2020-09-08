A further 5,427 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, according to the latest figures released by RIVM.

Despite weekly infection numbers remaining relatively steady over recent weeks, the number has jumped by a staggering 51% compared to last week when 3,597 cases were reported.

However, 14 fewer people ended up in hospital compared to last week. This week, 43 patients were hospitalised with the virus.

Deaths have also decreased compared to last week, with 17 people confirmed with coronavirus passing away in the last seven days.

The age category of 20-24 years has experienced the largest increase in cases, while the RIVM says that most infections took place in the home.

Testing rates of coronavirus in the Netherlands

Regional health departments (GGDs) have performed coronavirus tests on over 180,000 people in the past week, 17,000 more than the week prior. Meanwhile, a higher rate of coronavirus tests are returning positive results, with 2.8% this week compared to 2.2 the week before.

The Dutch reproduction number has risen from 1.0 last week to 1.17 this week. This means that for every 100 people who are infected, they are infecting 117 others.

The travel risk-level of the Greek islands has been increased to orange following a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections. The mainland and Peloponnese peninsula will remain yellow.

The change, which took effect this morning, means that travellers returning from the Greek islands are now advised to quarantine in the Netherlands for 10 days. Travel is only recommended to the area if necessary.

Meanwhile, Schiphol Airport has issued a “very urgent request” for travellers to wear face masks everywhere in the terminal. Currently, face coverings are only required at check-in counters, security, passport control and gates.

Not even Sinterklaas is immune to the social effects of coronavirus — his traditional arrival by boat from Spain has now been cancelled in various Dutch municipalities. Officials are concerned that a traditional arrival could cause heavy crowds but are floating additional ideas for alternative arrivals of the popular children’s holiday figure.

GGD’s have become overwhelmed due to an increasing number of tests. While the government encourages people to test if they have symptoms, an influx of people have requested tests despite having zero complaints. Many of these are travellers returning from orange-zoned areas. As a result, a quarter of all patients are no longer receiving a test within 48 hours of their request.

A recent study by Ipsos has revealed that 70% of the Dutch want to receive a vaccination against coronavirus when it becomes available. However, 13% of respondents are against being vaccinated, while 17% are sitting on the fence.

