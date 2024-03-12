CultureArt

Amsterdam’s blossoming bikes keep popping up and we’re OBSESSED

They're blooming beautiful! 🌸 🚲

Emily Burger
Emily Burger
Updated:

Brightly coloured bikes decorated in flowers, butterflies and clocks have been popping up all over Amsterdam for years. Have you seen any of these beautiful fietsen around?

The bikes are not the work of a mythical Dutch bike fairy, but an American man in his 50s by the name of Warren Gregory.

Known fondly as the Flower Bike Man, Warren’s bike-decorating began when his wife couldn’t find her bike at Amsterdam Central.

A guiding light home

Warren’s wife, Michelle, has had epilepsy for years and often struggles to remember details like where she parked her bike — although, let’s face it, finding your bike in Dutch bike sheds is a nightmare for anybody!

To help her out, Warren decorated Michelle’s bike in bright flowers so that it would be unmissable. He then decorated a bunch of abandoned bikes, which he left along with the route home so that she would never get lost again. How sweet is that?

Photo-of-Amsterdam's-flower-bike-man-warren-ridin-one-of-his-own-creations
Warren Gregory, the Flower Bike Man. Image: @flowerbikeman/Instagram

The snowball effect

Seeing the joy that his bikes were bringing to passersby, Warren started decorating more bikes and scattering them throughout the city of Amsterdam.

He makes them in his Amsterdam houseboat and then ventures out into the streets early in the morning to leave his gifts to the world before the city wakes up.

I say smiles are contagious. They also are addictive,” Warren says.

A-bike-covered-in-white-flowers-leaning-against-a-canal-railing-from-flower-bike-man-in-Amsterdam
White flower bike by the Flower Bike Man. Image: Selma Ibrakovic/Instagram

Theft and vandalism

Warren creates the bikes by using money out of his own pocket and old, abandoned bikes that he collects.

Bringing these forgotten wrecks back to life is beautiful in so many ways — but unfortunately, many of Warren’s pieces have been stolen or vandalised. 

Some of his neighbours constantly pull off the flowers and throw them into the canals. A few of his bikes have even been set on fire, causing his wife to fear that their houseboat is next. 

He’s not sure why people would want to damage his bikes, but in response to some of the vandalism, he said on Instagram, “if you destroy my things, I come back harder, I already added new flowers.”

Yeah, Warren — flower ‘em up!

A-bike-covered-in-pink-flowers-from-flower-bike-man-in-Amsterdam
Butterfly flower bike by the Flower Bike Man. Image: @jacksampson3/Instagram

Love and recognition

In a country that loves bikes so much, it’s no wonder that Warren has become somewhat of a national treasure in Amsterdam.

People love Warren’s bicycles, and many insist on paying for his creations. He customises bikes for individuals and has even worked with a perfume company in Amsterdam.

So, if you’re thinking of getting a new bike, why not have it be-dazzled by the Flower Bike Man?

A-bike-covered-in-rercords-from-flower-bike-man-in-Amsterdam
Record bike by the Flower Bike Man. Image: @miranda_ruiter/Instagram

But money was never Warren’s main motivation. “For me, seeing the bike I created is enough.”

Although he has come to be seen as an artist, known of course, as the Flower Bike Man, Warren always refers back to the reason he started decorating bikes in the first place — his wife. 

The-tijd-fiets-a-bike-covered-in-clocks-and-watches-in-Amsterdam
The “Tijd Fiets”. Image: @travelwithdaveandem/Instagram

I have to say, other than being a creative artist, Warren is also a really nice guy.

His Instagram posts are flooded with encouragement and words of love, and you can feel the time and love that he pours into every bike that he creates. We truly need more people like the Flower Bike Man.

What do you think of these beautiful bikes? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Supplied
Previous article
7 ways Emma Sleep will make the hunt for your Dutch bed extra easy  
Emily Burger
Emily Burger
Emily grew up in South Africa but has also lived in Egypt, the UK, Canada and now the Netherlands. She first came here for her Bachelors in Arts and Culture at Maastricht University and soon fell in love with the land of canals, clogs and cheese. When she's not daydreaming about sci-fi movies or countries yet to explore, you can find her writing for DutchReview.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

14 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Throughout history, the Dutch have encouraged innovation, development, and creativity in many arenas. In fact, the Netherlands is world-renowned for being...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
Amsterdam

10 of the best hotels for an epic stay in Amsterdam

Whatever brings you to the Dutch capital, whether it’s an epic stag night or a romantic couple’s getaway, we’ve got...
Heather Slevin -
Art

Forgotten women painters of the Dutch Renaissance and Golden Age

The Netherlands is a land of art and museums. From the Frans Hals and Van Gogh Museums to the Rembrandt...
Chuka Nwanazia -

What do you think?

6 COMMENTS

  1. GUESS WHAT! You can see all of Flower Bike Mans amazing bike creations @FlowerBikeMan on Instagram. He will even create you a custom bike for a birthday, loved one, business brand displays.

  5. I will be going to Amsterdam May 2024. I look forward to seeing and photographing these gorgeous sweet bikes throughout the city.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

14 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Throughout history, the Dutch have encouraged innovation, development, and creativity in many arenas. In fact, the Netherlands is world-renowned for being...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

7 ways Emma Sleep will make the hunt for your Dutch bed extra easy  

Simone Jacobs - 0
Finding a bed when you've just moved to the Netherlands can be stressful — you've got so many other things to do! However, even...

This cinematographer just became the 10th Dutchie EVER to win an Oscar

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Hoyte van Hoytema is officially the first Dutch cameraman to win an Oscar. During Sunday night's star-studded ceremony, he claimed the top prize for...

Protestors arrested in Amsterdam following Israeli president’s visit to the National Holocaust Museum

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Multiple arrests were made following demonstrations in Amsterdam against the Israeli President's visit to the opening of the National Holocaust Museum. President Isaac Herzog,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.