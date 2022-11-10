Taking drugs in the Netherlands: ecstasy use in Holland

So, you’ve made it to the Netherlands, but you’re not here for the art and tulips. You want to know more about taking ecstasy in the Netherlands. Remember, prepare before you pop!

Planning on taking drugs in the Netherlands?

Well, before we begin, I just want to point out that ecstasy (a.k.a XTC) is illegal in the Netherlands. It’s not like you can walk into a shop as you can with weed and buy and take ecstasy.

It is considered a hard drug in the Netherlands, and therefore it is trafficked and sold by dealers illegally. This has not put people off taking it, as it is one of the most popular drugs in the Netherlands.

So it’s important to know all about ecstasy, its use, the law and safety. What makes the Netherlands different is that they like to inform their users of the risks in order to keep people safe.

So, what is Ecstasy (XTC)?

Ecstacy is mostly used in club settings and on nights out. Image: Pixabay

Ecstasy is a psychoactive drug that is used recreationally, usually for dance music events. It emerged in the 1980s as a street drug and has only grown in popularity since.

The person who takes the drugs will feel;

Euphoric

Energetic

Confident

Serotonin basically floods into your brain, and you’re happy as anything. This feeling tends to last for several hours after the user has taken the drug.

The adverse effects are issues such as;

Difficulty sleeping

Teeth grinding

Sweating

Rapid heartbeat

A serious side effect of ecstasy is death. There can be serious consequences if the user has taken too much of the drug, if they are dehydrated, or if the drug has been cut with other substances.

It can also be addictive. Mood and setting are really important when taking ecstasy.

What is the law on ecstasy in the Netherlands?

Ecstasy is illegal in the Netherlands, so make sure you know the law. Image: Depositphotos

Ecstasy is a ‘hard’ drug in the Netherlands, so it is illegal. For some reason, people seem to think that every drug is legal in the Netherlands or as people say ‘what happens in Amsterdam…’

You only have to do a quick Google search to see that there are so many people asking if all drugs are legal in Amsterdam. I also have friends who have assumed that all drugs were legal.

I’m not entirely sure why this is, maybe because the Netherlands is known as ‘tolerant’ and ‘liberal’ when it comes to drugs and sex. 🏳‍🌈

Despite the fact that ecstasy is illegal in the Netherlands, it is still one of the most used illegal drugs on Dutch soil – likely because dance music is so widely listened to here.

Drug use is more openly discussed too, and the police tend to turn a blind eye if you are found with a small personal amount on you (and you aren’t causing trouble). In other countries, this will be enough to prosecute you – and prosecute you, they will. 😱

Getting ecstasy in Amsterdam: street dealers

Make sure to know your stuff before you embark in buying ecstasy in the Netherlands. Image: Pexels

Street dealers often target tourists in Amsterdam, offering to provide them with good-quality drugs. This is not the case, though!

Tourists are easy targets to sell to, as they are usually hyper-excited to engage in drug use in the Dutch capital. However, these street dealers have been selling fake and dangerous drugs for a while now.

Two tourists from my hometown in the UK (and who many of my friends knew) bought what they thought was cocaine from a street dealer in Amsterdam a few years back – it was actually white heroin. They were found dead in their hotel room.

Yeah, it really can be that damn scary.

This started many campaigns to encourage tourists to ‘ignore street dealers’ – and signs and stickers were issued along the streets of Amsterdam. The Red Light District is where you’ll find most of these dealers.

In short: don’t buy from street dealers. It’s not worth the risk.

It’s important to know what you’re taking if you’re experimenting with drugs. Pill testing saves lives. Image: Pixabay

How can I be sure what is in an ecstasy pill?

In short, you can’t. Do not believe the rubbish that comes out of people’s mouths when it comes to telling what’s in it.

You have ‘experts’ who think that by looking or licking at it, they can be totally sure what’s in it, and that’s simply false.

You may think you have an idea, but in short, you can’t tell EXACTLY what is in it. Of course, sometimes they can outright look dodgy as hell, so you make that decision first-hand. But in general, it’s impossible to tell exactly what is inside it without testing it.

Tip: Remember to always test before you take.

Are ecstasy pills from the Netherlands always good?

Taking drugs in the Netherlands? Don’t forget to test them! Source: Dominic Milton Trott/Flickr/CC 2.0

Ecstasy pills in the Netherlands are stronger than the average, so if you are used to ecstasy somewhere else, then you cannot be sure that it’s the dosage you’re used to. This is also a plus point of going to a test centre, so you’re aware of the strength of your pill.

You can buy self-testing kits in some shops in the Netherlands or from an online provider. These tell you if there is a strong reading of ecstasy inside the pill. This way, you can know if there is Ecstasy present in the pill, but you still cannot tell what else is inside it.

You can also check pill reports, but they are not completely foolproof. For this, you would have to visit a drug testing clinic.

Can you get ecstasy tested in the Netherlands?

Make sure to get your drugs tested in a clinic if you’re unsure of what’s inside. Image: Pexels

The good news? Yes, you can!

The Netherlands has specially designed clinics where you can take your drugs. They’ll compare your pill to others they’ve tested recently, or if they don’t have a match will take a sample.

This sample will be sent off to the lab, where it will be tested. Once the results are back (no longer than a one-week wait), you will receive a phone call. Then, they will inform you about what components make up your pill.

They will then advise you whether it would be safe to take it. For example, if it’s not real ecstasy, then they would tell you to get rid of the pill. In the case that you still wanting to take it, they would also offer you advice on how to stay safe and minimise any risk of overdose.

This is a way of educating and informing the user all about the pill they have.

Where can I get my ecstasy tested in Amsterdam?

There are two testing centres in Amsterdam.

🏢Name: Jellinek Test Centre

📍Location: Jacob Obrechtstraat 92, 1071 KR Amsterdam

📞Phone Number: 088 505 1220, open Monday to Friday, 8.30 AM to 5 PM

🏢Name: GGD Amsterdam

📍Location: Nieuwe Achtergracht 100, 1018 WT Amsterdam

📞Phone Number: 020 555 5911, open Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM

At these centres, they will test a sample of your ecstasy and let you know what it is composed of. You will not get in trouble for going to these test centres, and they will keep your info anonymous.

Taking ecstasy, do’s and don’ts:

DutchReview isn’t here to glamourise drug use, but it’s important to be educated on drugs and their effects. Here are a few things that you must take into consideration if you are taking it.

Do:

Take ecstasy if you have decided to. Not because your friends are doing it or because someone asked you to. You should take it only if you are comfortable doing so

Take small doses and work your way up – there’s no need to rush

Make sure that you have someone with you that you can trust in case something goes wrong

Make sure that you can go somewhere to cool off. Ecstasy makes your body temperature rise, which, mixed with dancing, can cause your body to shut down as it overheats. Always take a breather!

Enjoy yourself and, if you’re feeling weird or panicky, take a breather and try having a chat with a close friend

Test before you use

Don’t:

Down water or any other liquid after taking ecstasy – you could drown. Ecstasy affects the way that your body deals with water (and levels of salt), and you won’t be able to pass the liquid

Buy drugs from street dealers

Take ecstasy on an empty stomach: it hits you faster and harder and, as it suppresses hunger, you may not eat for hours. This will exhaust your body

Mix alcohol and drugs. Alcohol makes you pee, while ecstasy doesn’t. It’s a recipe for disaster, and it’s very dangerous.

Where can I get help with my Ecstasy use?

Although many people don’t have any complications, it can happen, so we thought we’d leave this here unless you need some help.

Are you or a friend/family member having an issue with their drug use? Well, there are plenty of people that are out there to help, and you don’t have to deal with it alone. There are a few helplines that you can call, and they will help you.

Don’t be worried about asking for help because the drug is illegal. Be assured: you won’t get in trouble.

Did you know that ecstasy was illegal in the Netherlands? Tell us in a comment below! 👇