Have you every wondered why are the Dutch called ‘Dutch’? You might be surprised with the word’s origin. The Dutch are famous for being very direct and straightforward people. You want gay rights? You got it! Wanna split the bill? Still got it! You want to have unlimited flavours of cheese to choose from? You got that tenfold!
Everything seems pretty simple here, until you start asking yourself specific questions. Why does this country have two names? Is it the Netherlands or Holland? And why are people here called Dutch? And why do these words have nothing in common with one another? Well, we have the answers for you!
The Netherlands and Holland: as if that wasn’t already confusing
If you already know the difference between the Netherlands and Holland, have heard the Dutch national anthem at least once, and know a thing or two about Dutch history then you’re pretty much a half Dutchie. But for those of you who don’t know, let’s just get it out of the way before we get to the main question.
In short, the Netherlands is split up into 12 provinces. However, the two provinces of North and South Holland are the ones that contain all the good (read touristy) stuff. Think tulips, windmills, canals, Amsterdam, and The Hague. So because the two Holland provinces are so popular, the whole country kinda became known as Holland, even though its real name is the Netherlands. But why are the people here called Dutch? Well…
Why are the Dutch called the Dutch: The British are to blame
England? English! America? American! The Netherlands? Netherlander? Hollander? No, Dutch! Why? Because logic.
But actually, the British are to blame. As if Brexit wasn’t enough to screw up half of Europe, the Brits have messed things up for the Netherlands quite some time ago.
Now, I need your full attention for the ignorant (yet kinda funny) reason why the Dutch are called ‘Dutch’. As we all know, the German word for Germany is ‘Deutschland’. Now, for the British everyone who spoke a Germanic language was one and the same as Germany. Which resulted in the British calling people from Germany and the Netherlands both Dutch.
Then, as time passed, the Germans became known as…well, Germans. However, like an embarrassing nickname that the fat, ignorant bully gave you back in high school, the name Dutch kinda stuck to the Netherlands to this day.
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 5 June 2018 but was updated for your reading pleasure on 12 February 2020.
Feature image: Public Domain Pictures.
Here in Australia we use to have a news paper called Dutch weekly, only it came out once a fourth night. In there they explained the reason why the Hollanders were called Dutch. Because a few hundred years ago there was war between the British and the Hollanders and the British didn’t like the Hollanders, they thought as the Hollander don’t like their neighbours, let’s call them Duits, but because they didn’t pronounce it right, it came out as Dutch. The Hollanders didn’t care what the British called them, so it stayed that way. That is also a reason why I call myself Hollands or Nederlandse, because I am Not Duits. ( no offence to my German friends 😉😀 )
Pretty sure that a few hundred years ago we had no dislike of the Germans. And, I think your Dutch Weekly is wrong. The confusion of the Brits calling the people from the Netherlands “Dutch” comes from the Germanic language in that the German word for the German language is “Deutsch”. Now try to have an Englishman pronounce that correctly. Thinking that the language in the Netherlands was the same, or similar, we were given the same descriptive word of the language we were thought to speak: “Deutsch”, which soon became “Dutch”, and as Anneke van Wyk points out, we rocked the nickname and never let it go, even though it was understood to be a misunderstanding.
Langauage is very dynamic whi h makes the traceability of the word’s origin sometimes difficult. Frankly speaking I believe, the word Dutch comes from the word Diets which is the language that was spoken in this part of Western Europe by the ordinary people. As language became more and more a written language and nations were being formed, languages spoken in (what now is) The Netherlands and Germany each got their own rules of grammer and spelling. The part that British may have called us Dutch may be true, but they may have said it to anyone who spoke this language, Germans and ‘Dutch’ alike.
Veronika. Please Google a little bit more and talk to someone who studies Netherlands literature. Dutch is derived from the earlier common language spoken in the Low Countries called “Diets”.
Interesting enough, here: https://dutchreview.com/featured/difference-between-holland-and-the-netherlands-2/ this site manages to explain it correctly..
Yes, that’s what it was. Diets just means “of the people” and was a common word in both Germany and the Netherlands (we sing in the national anthem, “zijn wij van Duitschen bloed”, we are of Dietsen blood) in high German that became Deutsch, in low German Duuts, in the Netherlands they said sometimes, Nederdiets, in the Netherlands little by little it was replaced by Nederlands. Nevertheless for the British the “Diets” stuck, the ie pronunciation easily changed to Dutch
Holland actually comes from Holtz-land which is Germanic for wood-land. Indeed there are still two provinces north and south Holland. These provinces were also the ones starting the rebellion against the Spanish. With the help of English mercenaries. Still follow? And getting them drunk before a battle, to make them fight without fear, using Jenever (later adapted by the English to”gin”) is where the expression”Dutch courage” comes from.
Unlike what your article states, the Netherlands are not called Holland because of the canals and other tourist stuff. The Netherlands are referred to as Holland because since the 16th century the international trade was originating principally from the region called Holland. And the government has always been based out of Holland.
For your information, reporter: the British also speak a Germanic language.
can i just say, the best attractions are not in the north and south holland. the world best attraction park ” the efteling ” is in brabant. near Arnhem are various attractions , the is the best zoo “burgers” the dutch open air museum. the veluwe. and many more attraction. de beekse bergen are in brabant. one of the best shopping cities in the netherlands breda is in brabant. utrecht is full with history and incredible castles. then there are the waterline towns with huge history , cities like maastricht , neimegen deventer amersfoort bergen op zoom etc are not in the holland provinces. i can go on and on . the netherlands might be small but has lots to offer outside holland …
You guys have the cheek to blame this on the Brits, when you have that stuff in your national anthem about ‘duitse bloed’!! Oh yes, and in another verse you pledge allegiance to the King of Spain. What a bunch of crazy, mixed-up Europhiles! 🙂
The word Dutch as well as the word Deutsch for German have the same origin. It’s from the Dutch language in the Middle Ages, where “diets” meant : from the people. So the “diets” country was your homeland. In German the same word was: Deutsch. In our national anthem there is a sentence: “ben ik van duitsen bloed”, meaning: am I of original blood of the homeland (not German blood!). There also is an expression in the Dutch language: iemand iets diets maken, which means: to make something clear to a person. The word diets in this case means something like “your own”. If you really comprehend something, it is your own, it is “diets”.
Germanic Franks began to name themselves as Theodisk or Diutisk during the Carolingian Frankish Empire to distinguish themselves from the Romance speaking Franks (later French and Walloons). Later that spread to other continental West Germanic tribes like Bavarians, Thuringians, Alemanns and Saxons, but not to Frisians. The foundation of the Regnum Teutonicum, then Sacrum Imperium Romanum out oft the East Frankish Kingdom (always regarded as a German or Teutonic realm by neighbors) was the breakthrough for this ethnonym. Theodisk/Diutisk evolved to different dialectal equivalents like Diets, Duuts or Diutsch. Originally English equivalents were Dutch and Almain (from French Thiois (from Theodisk) and Allemagne), later also German. The Dutch called themselves and their Dutch language (Nederlands) Duits or Nederduits until around 1800. Therefore the English called all people from (modern) Netherland, Flandres, Germany, (German speaking) Switzerland and Austria “Dutch”. Because of the wars with the Netherlanders they later reserved that usage to the Dutch alone, leaving Germans for Germans and Austrians.
I’m just gonna call them Netherlanders from now on. I’ve always thought it was weird to go around renaming peoples and their countries. Like Japan is really Nippon or China is really Zhong Guo.
Well, I have learned something here! I always wondered whether “Dutch” people felt a bit insulted about being called “Dutch”, because it sounded like “Deutsch” to me….but I didn’t know about Diets. I can see that this could relate to “Teutonic”, and that the Netherlands probably has Teutonic heritage.
So I am curious to find out whether the other “diets” — the medieval and early modern Imperial Councils of the Holy Roman Empire — were called that because they were supposed to be some sort of representation of the Teutonic people — as in the (infamous) Diet of Worms, that Shakespeare joked about. Any thoughts about this?
“We” (most people don’t like me to easy associating on any level with them, so i am careful)) don’t call ourselves that, here we say “Nederlander” or “Hollander”.