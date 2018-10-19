6 Having a child in the Netherlands: schools/school system

Depending on where you live you will need to register your child for a school either from birth, from the moment they are one, or until they are three. These rules vary per city (gemeente). For example, in Voorburg, you can enrol your child to as many schools as you like, because there are so many children and the waiting lists are so long, and you may do so since birth.

However in The Hague you may only register your child to one school and exclusively when he/she is three years old (this was decided as a result of children having places at school and parents moving cities at the last moment).

Dutch education is public, but there are different types of schools/methods (Montessori, Waldorf (“Vrije”), Dalton,etc) and you may also choose a school with a religious affiliation (Catholic, Christian) or with none. Nevertheless, the main criteria for schools to accept your child will be the postal code, so if you really have a mindset on a school I recommend moving right next to it. Waiting lists are long and it is just a matter of luck to get where you want.

There are also private/international schools like the European, International, British or American schools for which different rules apply. The teaching language may be different than Dutch, something to consider depending on how long you are planning to live in the Netherlands.

In The Hague there is also HSV, which is half public/half international and they have a Dutch and English section, but the waiting lists are very long and I’ve heard you don’t know the final decision until very late. Children enter the official school system at four-years-old, but school is not mandatory until five.