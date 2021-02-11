So, you’ve just moved to the Netherlands for love. But what do you need to know when embarking upon your new life here? We’ve provided the ultimate guide to things you should bear in mind when you move to the Netherlands for love.

It’s happened. You’ve fallen in love with a Dutchie, and in this blissful cloud of happiness and gezelligheid fueled by promises of bikes, canals, tulips, and windmills, you’ve taken the plunge and moved to Oranje. Congratulations! Welcome to The Netherlands! Everything is great here, you will love it.

Wait, not so fast. Now, what’s this? You don’t speak the language properly, you can’t ride a bike, and you aren’t sure that you enjoy the concept of constantly eating fried foods. But don’t despair fellow expatriate, I’ve been there. Here’s what I would tell myself if arriving in the Netherlands for love now.

UPDATE 2021: Hey, there’s a pandemic (did you know?)! This article still stands, but you may have to modify some of these activities to take place online 😉