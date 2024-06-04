Nudity in the Netherlands — what’s the deal?!

When it comes to being naked in the Netherlands, there’s a liberal attitude where nude is far from crude. And their relaxed, show-it-all approach couldn’t be less about showing off.

Naturism (being completely naked) is a popular Dutch lifestyle — but it’s more than just tops off for the tulips and bare bums on bikes.

This can be a real eye-opener for internationals (myself included), especially those from less progressive countries.

So, from their attitude to our anecdotes, here are some things to expect when it comes to nudity in the Netherlands.

Much taboo about nothing

The Dutch are known for their chilled-out policies around drugs and sex work, so the fact that you might catch a glimpse of some naked nans in your local park really shouldn’t surprise you.

(Yes, I’m speaking from personal experience. 👵)

While baring your bits for strangers may be the subject of your worst nightmares, for the Dutch, it could just be a normal Tuesday evening in the sauna or Saturday afternoon at the beach.

But this approach is more complex than the stereotype of all Dutchies just lighting one up and letting it hang loose.

Not feeling bashful about bodies could come from the early openness to sex education in Dutch schools, or perhaps they just make less fuss because of their infamous directness.

Clearly, the love-yourself-lessons stay with you till old age (seriously, watch out for those naked nans).

Let’s strip it down

But are they all talk? Barely. 😉

Many activities in the beautiful Dutch landscape are widely enjoyed and enthusiastically accepted while wearing nothing at all.

In fact, here’s a list of five things the Dutch do nude (aside from the obvious.) 👀

Let’s get to the naked truth behind nudity in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Shared showers

The whistle blows on a hot summer’s day, calling time on your hard-fought hockey match. You and your teammates will wash it all down with an ice-cold beer, but not before you’ve washed down with each other.

Huh?! Well, the Dutch are extremely efficient, and when it comes to post-match debriefs, they’ll save time by doing it as they de-brief in the locker room. 🩲

Many Dutchies grew up showering in communal washrooms for the whole team, sometimes regardless of gender.

Over the years, locker rooms offering a divide between men and women in the showers have become the norm. But in many cases, you still won’t have cubicles.

So grab your soap, pass it along, and call it team bonding. 🤝

Social saunas

Sitting in a sauna could send you into a stress-free, steamy slumber. But just make sure everyone who’s in there with you doesn’t mind the snoring. And the sight.

Because in Dutch saunas, it’s not just their problems that people leave at the door but their clothes too. 🤩

Internationals in the Netherlands are often unprepared for socialising over sizzling stones in one of the country’s many nude, mixed-gender saunas.

Not-so-subtle sunbathing

Now, back to those naked nans — or should I say grandads.

I was on the Amsterdam ferry crossing the IJ towards a block of flats that glistened in the sun.

After a double take, I realised that among the shine was the bare skin of a completely naked old man enjoying his morning coffee.

This ferry flasher isn’t alone — he’s joined by many daring Dutchies who sunbathe naked on their balconies or on one of the many naturist beaches.

Oh, and fun fact: if you catch someone’s eye while you’re catching rays, there are public spaces that allow more than just nudity. 👇

Happy camping with your bits out

Maybe you’ve been camping for a summer holiday and can’t bear the thought of pitching a tent in the beating sun. All those poles and pegs, while the sweat multiplies.

Well, thanks to naturistencamping (nudist camping), maybe you can bare it after all. 😁

Tents can be claustrophobic at the best of times, but getting your kit off while camping looks rather cosy. Image: Depositphotos

There are many popular nudist campsites across the Netherlands, and many of them are even family-friendly.

Flevo-Natuur in Zeewolde or de Groote Keijns in Schagerbrug are supposedly some of the breast — sorry, BEST — for camping au naturel.

Titillating TV

This is where it really gets… freaky.

Baring it all in public spaces like pools or parks with policies in place is one thing, but stripping down in front of a camera? That’s a whole different, ahem, ball game.

The Dutch have a history of controversial reality TV shows that leave little to the imagination.

From the highly explicit Seks voor de Buch (Sex for the Buch), where contestants made their wildest sexual fantasies come true on screen, to the kids’ (yes, kids’) educational show Gewoon Bloot (Simply Naked), where nude adults answered children’s questions.

Is the future more covered up?

So, Dutch children learn about the birds and the bees at the same time as their A-B-Cs, but are they still as open as their parents (and grandparents) before them?

Some would say body-positivity is gaining more momentum than ever and that Dutch youths embrace the nudity their country promotes. Take this Reddit user’s recent sauna experience:

Perhaps the rise of conservatism and technology, along with instances like the time nude footage from a Dutch sauna was found on a porn site, will eventually lead to a shift in attitude.

For now, at least, the Dutch still seem to love the simple and stripped-down approach to nudity — and we dig it! 😇

What do you think of the attitude to nudity in the Netherlands? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

