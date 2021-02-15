3 Using our waste to create new products

Your dream of owning a pair of fruit-based sneakers (doesn’t everyone dream this? 😉 ) may come true sooner rather than later, thanks to Fruitleather. Over recent years, the company has been experimenting with turning left-over fruits into leather-like material.

It currently focuses on mango peels, and aims to create fruit leather that can be made into footwear and fashion accessories, among other things. In line with the principles of circular economy, the designers and founders of Fruitleather, Koen Meerkerk and Hugo de Boon, see fruit waste not as a residue, but as a valuable resource.

If a pair of sneakers made of fruits was never your dream (I honestly don’t know what to tell you if that’s the case…), perhaps you’ll find these two initiatives will wake you up 😉

Did you know that the Dutchies drink about 18 billion cups of coffee per year? Now imagine if we put all the used coffee grounds from these coffee cups on one giant pile. It would probably be quite a pile, huh? Luckily for us, used coffee grounds are now no longer just a waste of space.

Rotterzwam uses coffee grounds to grow oyster mushrooms on them. If that’s your thing, they have developed the so-called ‘rotterzwam growkit’ — a kit to help you convert your own coffee waste into mushrooms. You can put one of those on your kitchen counter and — voilà — here comes the first part of your mini-kitchen-farm.

If you’re not really a mushroom person, but still don’t want your coffee waste to go to waste, then fear not — there is also Coffee Based. They are closing the loop for coffee by turning coffee grounds into biobased products such as notebooks, plant pots and coffee cups.