2 Dutch innovation: truly farming for the future

Innovation as a whole has impacted the Netherlands massively over the years and it has really helped to drive more modernised farming methods. In short, over time the Netherlands really will be farming for the future. The proof is in all those stats.

The R&D (research and development) expenditure of Dutch companies (that have over 10 employees) increased by nearly 11%. Companies in the agricultural sector grew by around 19% (from €728 million to €864 million) marking a huge boost in productivity.

But how exactly are the Netherlands being innovative when it comes to farming, I hear you ask?

Dutch sustainable bananas from greenhouses

The University of Wageningen grew their first crop of bananas using an alternative soil composite made of coco peat and rock wool. The process ensures that any fungus making its way into the product through bad soil is eradicated and that’s pretty damn innovative.

Using food waste to feed farm animals

Naturally, with demand for meat comes the constant need to feed your livestock. Dutch company Nijsen/Granico, based in Veulen, rejects the idea that there is not enough food in the world to feed their livestock. They produce about 90,000 tons of animal feed a year entirely from discarded foodstuffs. Farmers in the Netherlands have already solved feeding cattle long-term, it would be easier to count the number of things the Dutch can’t innovate.

The floating farm in Rotterdam

Just last year we wrote about Rotterdam’s new “floating farm“. The entire farm will be sustainable, feeding their cows with leftovers from local restaurants, collected by electric-powered trucks from GroenCollect. The remaining feed will be from home-grown duckweed.

Even the cow manure is collected and sold, making the floating farm perfectly sustainable. Years of refining and improving farming methods and limiting waste have ensured Dutch dominance in the agriculture sector.

Here are some other nice Dutch innovations to have a look at: