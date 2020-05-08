So how exactly did Surinamese food become popular in the Netherlands? Well, to answer this question, we need to take a quick look at the historical ties between the two countries.

The Dutch had acquired Suriname from the English under the Treaty of Breda, in exchange for New Amsterdam (now known as New York). In the 17th century, the area was used as a plantation colony that used slavery for sugar cultivation.

Then, between 1954-1975, Suriname was a constituent country belonging to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and in 1975, it gained independence.

Nonetheless, the country still has strong, social, cultural and economic ties with its former coloniser. For instance, the official language of the country is Dutch.

A cultural melting pot

But apart from the links between the Netherlands and Suriname, the country is truly a cultural melting pot. It is influenced by Asian, African, European styles, making for a unique blend of cuisine, and it is this cuisine that has become so popular here in the Netherlands.

So, we’ve spoken about the historical bit long enough. Now, let’s take a look at what you’re really here for — the food. Here are a list of four classic Surinamese dishes, covering all the parts of your meal, from the appetiser, main course, side and dessert.

Bakabana