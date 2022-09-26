Dutch Quirk #91: Live their lives for the borrel at the end of the week

A country where washing the stresses of a work week away with some drinks is a social event? 😳 Let’s just say Netherlands: 1 World: 0

Ik maak geen grapje (I’m not kidding), the Dutch have mastered the art of winding down after work. In fact, there’s even a verb for it.

What is it?

Borrelen is (possibly) one of THE greatest Dutch inventions ever. It even puts the mighty Tikkie, beloved of Dutch people young and old, to shame. No, we’re not having you on! 😂

Borrelen involves that well-deserved after-work time with your boss and colleagues, where you can all sit back and unwind with some drinks and a joke (or ten). Proost! 🍻

And no borrel is complete without a full complement of borrelhapjes (borrel snacks)!

There’s a little something for everyone. You can be a cheese-fanatic that craves the tangy crispness of kaasstengels, or the molten core of kaassouflés.

You can also savour the warmth of bitterballen dipped in spicy mustard, washed down with a cold beer.

Not into cheese or meat? Don’t worry — patatjes met mayo (chips with mayonnaise) is simple, but hard to beat.

Why do they do it?

Chalk it up to the Dutch work culture — one which dislikes work hierarchy.

They love equality, and nothing’s a better equaliser than having a pint or two after work. No brown-nosing required! 💩

Dutchies up and down the country look forward to een gezellige borrel (a nice, sociable borrel) at the end of a long work week.

Like wearing enough orange to be spotted by the International Space Station during national holidays, it’s one of those stereotypically Dutch things — and we have to say, we love it.

Why is it quirky?

If, like the writer, you come from a culture with a very rigid work hierarchy, then the sight of your boss cracking open a cold one and letting loose with you and your co-workers might seem rather odd.

In fact, it may take some getting used to — so there’s your excuse to try it over, and over, and over again! 😉

Should you join in?

Definitely! If you’re in the Netherlands, then you absolutely can’t miss out on experiencing this Dutch quirk.

Crack open a cold one, grab some bitterballen, and tell your colleagues about that one time you really embarrassed yourself. It’ll break the ice, and give you guys something to laugh about!

