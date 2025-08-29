Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

With an unlimited data SIM card in the Netherlands, you can surf, scroll, and stream without worrying about running out of data. Perfect for translating all those long, confusing Dutch words!

But here’s the catch: “unlimited data” often involves some sneaky fine print. Between complex fair use policies, additional fees, and more, choosing the right Dutch data plan can feel unnecessarily complicated.

We’ve been there, so maak je geen zorgen (don’t worry), because we can help you through the process of choosing your ideal unlimited data plan.

What is an unlimited data plan?

An unlimited data plan is a SIM plan that (theoretically) lets you use as much internet data as you’d like, with no fixed monthly caps.

These are ideal for heavy data-users, as, unlike regular SIM packages of 10GB or 40GB per month, an unlimited data plan allows you to keep browsing or streaming without worrying about your data running out.

Why do these unlimited data plans seem to have limits?

While many Dutch providers love to advertise their “unlimited” data plans, their data is often capped at a certain amount of GBs per day.

This is your daily data allowance, which helps providers keep their networks running smoothly, even during peak hours for data usage. Though you’ll still have internet if you exceed this data limit, it may be annoyingly slow as your provider throttles your connection.

Thankfully, most providers let you manually request more (free) data, either via SMS or their mobile app.

The best unlimited data providers in the Netherlands

When it comes to unlimited data providers, the Netherlands has more choices than flavours of hagelslag at an Albert Heijn.

To make things a little easier for you to decide, here are the best unlimited data providers in the Netherlands!👇

With four unlimited data packages to choose from, KPN also offers you hefty data limits of 40 to 100 GB per month within the EU. Even better? Though KPN is generally on the pricey side, its expansive and ultra-reliable 5G network ensures that you’re never left without a connection when you need one. Sign up with KPN

The best choice for avid internet users, Vodafone’s Red Unlimited plan gives you a generous 10 GB per day to binge all your favourite shows — with the option to activate free bundles of 2 GB if you’re ever running out. Maar, let op: with no monthly terminable option, this plan is generally for the long-stays. Sign up with Vodafone

Thanks to speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s and comprehensive 4G and 5G coverage, Odido’s five unlimited data plans are ideal for those who want ultra-fast and reliable internet. Though Odido only offers 1- to 2-year plans, you’ve got full freedom to adjust your plan monthly or opt for extra features. (Hmm, that HBO Max subscription sounds rather fun! 😉) Sign up with Odido

Combining sheer affordability with unlimited data and excellent 5G coverage, Budget Mobiel is a stellar option for data-hungry users who are watching their wallets. Although this plan only hits upload speeds of 5Mbps, it offers you a monthly terminable option, ensuring that you’re never stuck paying for data you won’t use. Sign up with Budget Mobiel

Things to consider before getting an unlimited data plan in the Netherlands

As with any data plan, there are a few things to mull over before you whip out your debit card and plonk down €30 per month.

1. Most data plans have a fair use policy

Most mobile data providers have a fair use policy that dictates the terms under which they provide unlimited data.

This is intended to ensure that consumers do not use the service for things it’s not intended for, which generally includes:

using your mobile data plan as a replacement for a fixed internet connection, or

using large amounts of mobile data (for example, to stream films on Netflix).

To calculate the amount of data that may reasonably fall under “fair use”, data providers look at the average consumption of mobile data per person per day in the Netherlands.

2. You may have a daily data allowance

If you’re a heavy data user like me, you’ll likely need to extend your data plan by requesting manual upgrades of 1GB, 2GB, or higher.

This is because most unlimited data plans offer you a daily data allowance, which will cap your usage at a certain number of GBs per day.

The description might say “unlimited”, but there’s (almost) always a catch. Image: Freepik

If you’ve used up your daily data package, you’ll either need to request additional data or rely on public Wi-Fi until your data allowance resets the following day.

Travelling out of the Netherlands with a Dutch unlimited data plan

While unlimited data is a major asset when you’re waiting for an NS train that looks like it may never arrive, there are certain things to consider if you’ll be travelling with your Dutch data plan.

Can I use my unlimited data outside of the Netherlands?

The answer to this largely depends on where in the world you’re travelling.

If you’ve got a romantic weekend planned in Italy or another EU member state, then you will very likely be able to use your data plan. This is because all EU countries are covered under the European “roam like at home” policy, which ensures that your calls, text messages, and data use are charged domestic rates.

But, before you celebrate, it’s worth noting that your carrier may still opt to impose a roaming allowance on your mobile data. Also known as a data cap, the exact amount in GBs will likely depend on your provider, so be sure to read your data plan’s terms and conditions.

If you’re travelling out of the EU, however, things can get a little complicated…

Will my unlimited data work outside of the EU?

If you’ve decided on a thrilling vacation outside of the EU and have your bags packed for Iceland, Norway, or Liechtenstein, the good news is that you won’t be charged hefty roaming fees.

This is because these countries are in the EEA (European Economic Area) and can also enjoy the same “roam like at home” privileges that EU member states do. The downside is that they’re also subject to the same roaming allowances as EU countries, so you’ll have a cap on the amount of GBs you can use.

The pros: your vacay will probably be a blast. The cons: you won’t have access to all of your data. Image: Freepik

However, if you’re travelling out of the EU and EEA, you very likely won’t be able to use your unlimited data package.

Let op! If you exceed the EU data limits, your internet speed may be throttled. This means that while you’ll still be connected to the web, your loading time will take a hit.

Having read the whats, whys, and hows of unlimited data in the Netherlands, we hope you feel you can now make the best choice for you and your phone. 🙌

Unlimited data plans in the Netherlands: FAQ