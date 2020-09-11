Do you speak English? Yes, we do! The recent EF English Proficiency Index placed the Netherlands first when comparing the English skills of 72 countries.

‘Why is that?’ I’m wondering as I look for my native Austria on the list, which only came in at number 8, behind a bunch of Scandinavian countries and Luxembourg. Apparently, next to ranking among the tallest people in the world, the Dutch are also better at speaking English than any other non-native country. According to research, between 90% and 93% of the Dutch population claims to be able to hold a conversation in English. How do they do that?