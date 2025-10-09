Moving to the Netherlands from the US: The ultimate guide

Moving to the Netherlands from the US means adjusting to Dutch life, from health insurance and taxes to local banking and learning a new language.

Trading stars and stripes for stroopwafels and Sinterklaas is a big step, so it’s essential to be prepared and do your research. Let’s run through the process together.

Before moving to the Netherlands: Checklist for US citizens

If you’re contemplating booking that flight from the US to Schiphol, it’s vital to run through some “must-haves” first.

1. Get a Dutch visa and residence permit

As a US citizen, the good news is that you won’t require a Dutch visa for quick visits to the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Permits and visas for the Netherlands: ultimate 2025 guide

However, if you’re planning to live, work, or study in the Netherlands, you’ll need to apply for a Dutch residence permit. In most cases, these residence permits are mandatory for all visits longer than 90 days.

The first step to getting a residence permit is applying for a visa, but it’s good to note that there are different types of visas depending on your situation.

As an American citizen, you’ll likely need a Dutch visa if you plan to immigrate to the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

These are some of the most common visas and residence permits for US citizens:

The Dutch American Friendship Treaty (DAFT) visa Thanks to a special treaty between the Netherlands and the US, American entrepreneurs can apply for the DAFT visa to set up their businesses in Holland. However, certain conditions apply: you’ll need to be willing to invest €4,500 in your business, and you must register with the KvK (Dutch Chamber of Commerce) within 6 months of receiving your residence permit. The visa application costs €405. See the IND’s full list of requirements for the DAFT visa here. A Dutch residence permit for highly-skilled migrants Are you an American who’s secured a role with a Dutch employer? If they’re a recognised sponsor by the IND (immigration department), you may be eligible for a highly-skilled migrant visa. See the IND’s full list of requirements for a highly-skilled migrant visa here. The European Blue Card residence permit If you’re a highly qualified professional with a minimum of five years of relevant work experience, your employer may apply for a Blue Card residence permit for you. See the IND’s full list of requirements for a European Blue Card residence permit here. A residence permit for US citizens with a Dutch spouse or partner If you’re an American married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen, you can apply for a partnership visa. Your partner can also apply for this visa if they have a valid Dutch residence permit. They will need to act as your sponsor, and the two of you will likely need to provide proof of your marriage, registered partnership, or relationship. The visa application costs €243. See the IND’s full list of requirements for a partnership visa here. A Dutch student visa for US citizens Are you an American who’s planning to study in the Netherlands? If you’ve been accepted into a Dutch university or education institution that’s a recognised sponsor by the IND (immigration department), you can apply for a student visa and residence permit. In most cases, your university or college will facilitate the visa process for you, but you’ll need to prove you have sufficient financial means to support yourself and pay your tuition fees. The visa application costs €243. See the IND’s full list of requirements for a Dutch student visa here.

2. Find housing in the Netherlands

If you’re an American who’s planning your move to the Netherlands, it’s vital not to underestimate the current housing crisis.

In 2025 alone, the Ministry of Housing reported a national shortage of nearly 400,000 homes, with approximately 434,000 applicants vying for the 38,000 properties on the market.

Between fierce competition, steep prices, and difficulty viewing properties if you aren’t based in the Netherlands yet, finding housing is an uphill battle.

That’s why it’s crucial to start looking for housing several months before you’re due to arrive.

Some of the most widely used platforms for internationals include:

Good to know: If you’re looking to beat the crowds, avoid big cities such as Amsterdam or The Hague. Smaller or mid-size Dutch cities will typically have more housing available at more affordable rates, though you’ll likely need to factor in the cost of commuting.

READ MORE | Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide

Natuurlijk, if you’re opting to rent instead of buy, it pays to come prepared. You’ll typically need:

A copy of your passport and/or Dutch residence permit

Proof of income, such as payslips or a valid employment contract

Sufficient funds to leave a deposit (roughly three months’ rent)

3. Arrange relocation from America to the Netherlands

Once you’ve secured a roof over your head, it’s time to tackle the logistics of moving continents.

Depending on the agency, your relocation company may be able to assist with your visa process, too. Image: Freepik

The most convenient option is arranging your move through a relocation company. In addition to shipping your household items across the Atlantic, some relocation companies also provide other services, such as immigration advice, housing assistance, and more.

After moving to the Netherlands: Checklist for US citizens

Hoera, you’ve finally made it! But before you can settle into life as an aspiring Dutchie, there are a few essential tasks that you need to tick off your to-do list.

1. Register at your local Dutch municipality

The most important item on your agenda should be registering at your local municipality (gemeente).

Of course, this isn’t just a bureaucratic formality.

You’ll need to register at a valid address to receive your BSN (citizen service number), which is a requirement for almost everything in the Netherlands, from opening a bank account to signing your employment contract. (You can think of it as the Dutch equivalent of your Social Security Number.)

READ MORE | Registration in the Netherlands: the complete guide for 2025

To register, you’ll need to book an appointment at your local town hall — also known as a gemeentehuis or stadhuis.

For the appointment, you’ll typically need:

Your passport

Proof of address (such as a rental contract)

Your birth certificate

Your letter of enrolment (if you’re a student)

Depending on your situation, you may be asked to provide some additional documents. It’s best to call your gemeente (municipality) and double-check what information they’d like you to provide.

2. Open a Dutch bank account

While Americans aren’t legally required to open a Dutch bank account, using a foreign card in the Netherlands can be… quite a hassle.

In our experience, it’s not uncommon for Dutch supermarkets, cafés, and shops to decline foreign bank cards (yes, even debit cards). For many expats, getting a Dutch bank account isn’t just convenient; it’s an essential next step when it comes to integrating.

Especially if you’ve moved out of the Randstad, it’s far more convenient to replace your American Express credit card with a Dutch debit card. Image: Freepik

To open a bank account in the Netherlands, you’ll usually need:

Your BSN

A valid form of ID (such as your passport)

Proof of address (such as a rental contract)

Your university letter of enrolment (if you’re applying for a student bank account)

In certain cases, you can even open a Dutch bank account before you’ve physically landed in the Netherlands.

With their expat-friendly banking services and helpful, in-person customer support, ING is an excellent choice for Americans who want a Dutch bank account.

3. Take out Dutch health insurance

Unlike in the US, some form of health insurance is mandatory for everyone living or working in the Netherlands.

There are two main types of Dutch health insurance: basisverzekering (basic health insurance) and aanvullende verzekering (additional health insurance). Only the former is compulsory, but additional health insurance may be necessary to cover specific needs, such as advanced dental work.

READ MORE | 9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international

It’s important to take out Dutch health insurance as soon as possible, because being uninsured may see you fined heavily by the CAK (the national body that oversees healthcare costs).

Good to know: Depending on your situation, you may be eligible for a Dutch healthcare allowance, also known as zorgtoeslag. Read the full list of conditions here.

Other things to set up as a US citizen in the Netherlands

When you’ve ticked the most important things off your list, it’s time to explore some things that aren’t essential, but will make your transition to Dutch life easier.

1. Get a Dutch mobile number

While you can technically survive with your US mobile number, you’ll likely be bleeding money in roaming fees.

Although prepaid SIM cards are available at Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam), many expats opt for more feature-rich SIM-only plans. Image: Freepik

Given that there are loads of budget providers on the market, most internationals opt to get a Dutch mobile number as soon as possible.

READ MORE | How to get a Dutch phone number: A step-by-step guide for internationals

Generally, to get a local SIM-only plan, you’ll need:

Your BSN

A valid form of ID (such as your passport)

A Dutch bank account

Proof of address (such as a rental contract)

If you’re applying for a mobile contract, you may also be asked to pass a credit assessment.

2. Swap your US driving licence with a Dutch one

As an American citizen, you can legally drive on your US licence for up to 185 days, according to the Dutch Vehicle Authority. After this window, you’ll be obligated to get a Dutch licence (or hang up those car keys indefinitely).

To get your Dutch licence, you’ll need to pass a driving theory test and a practical exam at the Central Office for Motor Vehicle Driver Testing. However, if you’re unfamiliar with road rules in the Netherlands, it’s always a good idea to start with some driving lessons before jumping into your exams.

READ MORE | How to get a driver’s licence in the Netherlands: the 2025 guide

Are you a highly-skilled migrant for whom the 30% ruling applies? In this case, you can skip your Dutch driving exams and simply exchange your US licence for a Dutch one.

3. Understand the Dutch tax system

Moving to the Netherlands from the US means wrangling a whole new tax system, and it’s important to understand how it works, so you don’t incur any fines.

In addition to this, as an American, you may still be obligated to file your tax returns with the IRS. However, the US and the Netherlands have a treaty to prevent double taxation, so you may qualify for foreign earned income exclusions or tax credits.

Dutch taxes can be stressful, especially with double taxation in the mix. Reaching out to a tax accountant is often the best choice for many expats. Image: Freepik

Consider reaching out to a tax accountant or advisor at your bank for advice about your situation.

Dutch taxes can be a headache, so it's vital to manage your finances effectively.

4. Take a few Dutch classes

The Netherlands might be home to the best non-native English speakers in the world, but knowing some Dutch is an invaluable asset.

From understanding tax documents or official letters from your gemeente to enjoying some beers with your colleagues, having at least a basic grasp of the language will help you feel less like a visitor and more like a local.

REACH OUT | Dutch language schools in the Netherlands

And, if you’re in the process of making your move permanent, you’ll likely need to take the Dutch integration (inburgering) exam at A2 or B1 level. Starting lessons as soon as you arrive allows you to reach your language goals at a comfortable rate.

Moving to the Netherlands from the US: Frequently asked questions