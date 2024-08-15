11 more signs you have been Dutchified 

Do you enjoy Dutch directness? Are you lost without your planner? Can you not pass up a good op=op actie? Then something scary may have happened to you: you have been Dutchified.

There are plenty of signs that you have stayed in this country long enough to pick up some qualities, insights and habits of the Dutch — and I discussed 14 of them in the first volume of this article.

But now it’s time for more. For this, I’ll be channelling my inner Carrie Bradshaw, except I won’t be talking about my love life but about all the tea that comes with living in the Netherlands. 💅

So, let’s dive right into the deep sea, *cough*, canals of Dutchness.

1. You own a BasicFit backpack (and you use it for everything)

That’s right. You own that BasicFit (or should I say the “spot the foreigner living in NL”-) bag.

And yes, you use it almost every day because it’s just so spacious and handy.

(For any gym I have been to in the role of an imposter, sorry — but maybe you could also reconsider your merchandise, he-he.)

2. You’re addicted to fresh, warm stroopwafels

Not much to say here. We’re talking about those mouthwatering fresh ones from the market. The ones you had once and then never stopped thinking about. 🧇

There’s truly nothing like the warm stroop and crispy outer part melting in your mouth and satisfying every part of your taste buds (and soul).

3. You catch yourself liking the terrace culture

Terrace culture is a big thing in the Netherlands — but only when there is sun. Or well, at least when the weather forecast says there will be sun.

While you used to think: “Why would I want to sit outside at 15 degrees Celsius while being attacked by seagulls?”, you now agree that there is so much charm in sitting outside, drinking your kopje koffie, thee, or a lekker biertje.

Bonus: If you happen to run out of topics to talk about, you can always discuss the people walking by, since 90% of all tables face the walking path. It’s a people-watcher’s paradise!

Front-row seats to the Amsterdam fashion show. 😎 Image: Depositphotos

4. You know that there is a separate birthday song for every common Dutch name

… And you’re always the first person to put it on. Yes, you can find the playlist on Spotify; it’s called “A-Z (Dit Is Je Verjaardag)”.

So, if you are wondering what to play next time you are invited to a Dutch birthday, feel free to impress them with this.

Bad news, though: if you don’t have a typical Dutch name, you will probably have a more difficult time finding your name there.

5. You can’t enjoy a dish without frietjes and mayo

No jokes! Even at the fanciest of Dutch events, you will get served French fries and mayo — and you will love it.

I’m telling you from experience: I once had to carry a kangaroo-shaped platter with fries out to a group of Dutch people. I felt like… the fairy of the fries!

The way to a Dutch person’s heart. Image: Depositphotos

For some reason, Dutch people are always so happy when the fried goodies come out, and it seems like they have waited for this moment for an eternity.

So, if you catch yourself being excited about frietjes met mayo just as much as they are, well, then you may just be one of them.

6. You love to rediscover the nature of the Netherlands

Sure, Dutch city life is great, but as a true Dutchified international, you’ll eventually get that craving to reconnect with nature.

We are talking about the many national parks, forests, and lakes (yes, artificially created, but we love them as they are).

Who knew the Netherlands could look like this! Image: Depositphotos

Although the Dutch pride themselves on having their highest “mountain” peak being only 322.4 metres high (the Vaalserberg in Limburg), we cannot disagree that they have beautiful nature areas that still provide us with picturesque views. Just… Dutchified!

7. You know about the orange sky

Not only is their national colour Oranje, but so is their sky. Wait, what? Yes, this is quite specific and mostly region/province-based, mostly in South Holland. But if you have been properly Dutchified, you have stumbled across it at least once.

Now, to give you a proper explanation of this phenomenon: it is caused by the bright lights used in Dutch greenhouses to boost year-round growth of fruits and vegetables. Voilà!

8. You don’t dare pronounce the name He-i-n-e-k-e-n, let alone drink it

Psst. He-who-must-not-be-named. We don’t say this brand’s name out loud. Let alone drink it.

Heineken? More like Hell-no-thanks. Image: Freepik

I was personally surprised by this, given how famous and widely known *the brand* is worldwide. Yet the Dutchies don’t cherish it AT ALL. Hertog Jan for the win.

…Or Duvel, but don’t tell them, or else the endless comparison with Belgium will start, and we’ll save that for another time.

9. You have been to the Efteling at least once

This is a must-do and must-see for any true Dutchified international.

Despite being focused on Dutch legends, fairy tales, and folklore, the Efteling is quite a remarkable theme park for the Netherlands, having existed for more than 50 years already.

It is great for kids — and for the bigger kids, too!

10. You know about Elfstedentocht

Back in the day, the Netherlands actually had lots of snow. Echt? Yes! Literally translated, Elfstedentocht means “Eleven Cities Tour” and was the biggest ice-skating tour in the world.

It would pass eleven historical cities within the Friesland province. Sadly, the last time the event took place was in 1997. But hey, it’s no surprise Dutchies have so many pro ice skating athletes.

11. You have become one with your bike

I’m saving the best for last, and that’s a whole mini-section on its own.

The bike-friendly culture of the Netherlands was one of the things I was most excited about when moving here.

Whether you are coming back from a party, commuting to work, cycling with a friend on the back, or carrying groceries (or a fridge) — you name it, the Dutchies have done it all.

Besties forever. ❤️ Image: Freepik

Here is just a small list of things showing that you have become besties with your bike:

You have mastered the art of the bike taxi (a.k.a. being a passenger princess on a bike) and that awkward run until you hop on the backseat.

You avoid all possible add-ons to your bike to reduce the chances of it being stolen.

You might be (I still am) fascinated by all the variations of bikes this country has, yet you are already able to tell them apart — from the Omafiets to the tricycle or the tandem bike.

You are used to having your bike stolen occasionally (oeps).

You can stop by putting both legs on one side and hopping off the bike. There is nothing more to add here; speaks for itself — fully Dutchified.

You have joined the “grocery-store-bag-as-seat-cover” gang to avoid a wet booty.

Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned expat, there is always a new quirk to find out about in this fairly small but intensely populated and charming country.

When you find yourself embracing every unique aspect of it, that’s when you’ve truly embraced the Dutch way of life. 🕺

So, what’s the verdict: how Dutchified are you? Share your thoughts in the comments!