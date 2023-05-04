“No peace without justice”: Ukrainian leader Zelensky to deliver speech in the Netherlands today

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
zelensky-in-shirt-sitting-at-desk-ukrainian-flag
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Speech_by_President_of_Ukraine_Volodymyr_Zelenskyy_in_the_Knesset.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the Netherlands yesterday evening and is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Although the location and time of his speech have yet to be announced, the title ‘No peace without justice’ has been made public, reports Nu.nl

Peace and Justice

Zelensky’s speech will likely take place in the international city of peace and justice, The Hague, to discuss support from Ukraine’s partner countries. 

It’s feared that “without military support from partners, Ukraine cannot defend itself against Russian aggression,” writes Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the House of Representatives.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands 

In addition to this, the outcome of the war poses a threat to the Netherlands’ national security. This means that “the Netherlands is, therefore, determined to continue to support Ukraine militarily and politically in defending itself against Russian aggression,” continues Ollongren. 

His visit has been mostly kept a secret, though he is likely to stop at a few important locations in the Hague.

Held accountable

As the International Criminal Court is where war crimes against Ukraine are being investigated, it will definitely be high on Zelensky’s list. 

READ MORE | Rutte agrees to send heavier equipment to Ukraine during call with Zelensky

The Netherlands has been firm in their stance against Russia since the start of the war. On his last visit, Zelensky met with the Dialogue Group on Accountability for Ukraine and discussed accountability initiatives.

On top of that, the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine through military and humanitarian means. As Rutte has stated in the past, “Our values are at stake.”

What are your thoughts on Zelensky’s visit? Tell us in the comments below!

Featured image: Government of Ukraine/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella

