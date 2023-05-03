Here’s who might be getting some extra holiday pay this year (hint: it could be you!)

Good news! Employees in the Netherlands earning under €3,000 gross per month will enjoy a more generous holiday allowance (vakantiegeld) this year.  

Working hard and dreaming of your next holiday while sitting at your desk? Hopefully, now you can actually make that fantasy a reality with an extra chunk of money in your wallet. 

While those earning less than €3,000 are eligible for more holiday allowance this year, those who earn more than that sum will receive slightly less, according to NU.nl.

What we know about more holiday allowance

In the Netherlands, many employees receive a holiday allowance, usually in May, which is given on top of their monthly salary

This sum usually amounts to around 8% of the employee’s annual salary and is meant to pay for some well-deserved time off. 

READ MORE | 17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

How much more will you be getting this year? This depends on where you fall on the pay scale. However, if you’re earning below €3,000 gross per month, it will look a little something like this:

  • Gross monthly wage of €1,000 = €15 more 
  • Gross monthly wage of €1,250 = €18 more

Experts are also noting that, in 2023, more employers are switching to letting their employees decide themselves what they want to do with their holiday allowance and when to receive it. 

Unfortunately, it’s a different story for those earning more than €3,000 a month. If you earn above that amount, your holiday allowance is decreasing this year.

Put simply: the more you earn above €3,000 a month, the less holiday pay you’ll be getting this year compared to 2022. 

Want to know more? You can read the technicalities of your holiday allowances at the National Institute for Budget Information (NIBUD).

Update: An earlier version of this article stated that employees earning €3,000 a month would get €259 extra. This data from the ADP was incorrect and the article has now been corrected.

What do you think about the change in the holiday allowances this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

