It may come as no surprise that the most popular sitcom of the 1990’s Friends was just as popular in the Netherlands. But have you caught these Dutch references sprinkled through the seasons? Here are four times the cast of Friends tried to speak Dutch — but butchered the language instead.
It makes sense that Dutch references make an appearance in some of the episodes. After all, New York was originally New Amsterdam, with Dutch settlement in the America’s starting as early as 1613. But, enough ancient history — let’s head back to the nineties and see four times the Friends made a mess of our favourite guttural language.
1The one with the beastiality
Was it the real title of the episode? Oh no, that’s far too racy. But there was one incredible episode where a beastiality joke snuck in — because it was in Dutch.
In the episode, Ross is trying to learn Dutch to snag a sweet apartment from a dying Dutch woman (we always knew he was a bad egg). Armed with a Dutch phrasebook he sits in Central Perk and tries it out on barista Gunther — who unexpectedly speaks Dutch right back. Check out the clip below:
Yep, didja hear that? “Jij hebt seks met ezels” or as we English speakers like to say “you have sex with donkeys.” Mic DROPPED. We thought Friends was supposed to be rated PG?!
Interestingly, it was a Dutch guy working at the Dutch Consulate in Los Angeles who got called in to make the joke and help the actors with their pronunciation. Erik Grouwstra told De Volkskrant that the joke worked because people would only understand the words ‘sex’.
“It was racy enough, but people probably wouldn’t get angry easily either because they didn’t know exactly what was being said,” he explained. It did lead to quite a few threads on Yahoo Answers asking what on earth ‘azul’ or ‘asil’ meant.
2The one with the ‘Dutch’ girl (who clearly wasn’t Dutch)
In this episode, they didn’t actually try to speak Dutch — but they do try to pronounce the infamous Dutch gutteral g.
The plotline is simple: the gang is playing football on Thanksgiving when an attractive woman walks up and introduces herself as Marga. Her accent could have been confused for Russian, German — or any language other than Dutch. In fact, as one Youtube commenter said, Joey actually pronounces her name better than she can herself.
But, there’s even more pure Friends gold when Chandler asks Joey “where do the Dutch come from?” Check out the full clip below:
3The one where the identity thief steals the Dutch language
Short and sweet is this Dutch clip — but don’t think we don’t notice those Friends writers reusing the same Pennsylvania Dutch joke as in the previous clip! In this episode, Monica has had her identity stolen. When she goes to catch the culprit she tells the identity thief her name is Monana — and that it’s Dutch (um, okay Monica).
Like being caught out lying about skills on your resume (is my boss anywhere nearby?) the identity thief just happens to speak Dutch too. “May I have this dance?” she asks. Grab some popcorn and let the awkwardness ensure:
4The one where they prey on a dying Dutch woman
Ah, New York housing! Even in the 90s it was hard to find a good apartment (actually, that does sound a lot like the Netherlands) so if you hear of a fragile old Dutch lady dying you better
send your best wishes snap that housing right up before she’s cold.
But, spoiler alert, she ‘aint dead yet. Cue Ross awkwardly pretending he and the dying Dutch woman are best friends. One problem? Old Dutch lady doesn’t speak English. “Nice to meet a friend of my mothers,” the woman says in Dutch, excited her mother has a friend.
Only, she’s also not the best Dutch speaker. Watch and learn how to be as excruciatingly awkward as Ross.
But perhaps we could take a leaf out of their book to try to get a good apartment in the Dutch housing crisis?
What do you think of these Dutch moments in one of the most successful American sitcoms of all time? A good portrayal of the Netherlands? Or butchered beyond recognition? Let us know in the comments below!
Feature Image: William Warby/Flickr
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in November 2020 for your reading pleasure.
Some of those Dutch pronunciations were actually quite good. Especially the talk between Gunther and Ross was very comprehensible. The other talks I had to listen twice to understand what they were saying