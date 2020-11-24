1 The one with the beastiality

Was it the real title of the episode? Oh no, that’s far too racy. But there was one incredible episode where a beastiality joke snuck in — because it was in Dutch.

In the episode, Ross is trying to learn Dutch to snag a sweet apartment from a dying Dutch woman (we always knew he was a bad egg). Armed with a Dutch phrasebook he sits in Central Perk and tries it out on barista Gunther — who unexpectedly speaks Dutch right back. Check out the clip below:

Yep, didja hear that? “Jij hebt seks met ezels” or as we English speakers like to say “you have sex with donkeys.” Mic DROPPED. We thought Friends was supposed to be rated PG?!

Interestingly, it was a Dutch guy working at the Dutch Consulate in Los Angeles who got called in to make the joke and help the actors with their pronunciation. Erik Grouwstra told De Volkskrant that the joke worked because people would only understand the words ‘sex’.

“It was racy enough, but people probably wouldn’t get angry easily either because they didn’t know exactly what was being said,” he explained. It did lead to quite a few threads on Yahoo Answers asking what on earth ‘azul’ or ‘asil’ meant.