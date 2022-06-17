Another lockdown possible, says Dutch Health Minister

Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers can’t rule out the possibility of another coronavirus-induced lockdown.

We thought, hoped, and pleaded we’d never hear it again, but here it comes: coronavirus cases are yet again on the rise in the Netherlands. Just last week, infection rates went up by a staggering 64%.

Kuipers is concerned about the sudden rise in coronavirus infections, reports RTL Nieuws. The Dutch Health Minister presented his long-term approach to coronavirus in a parliamentary debate this week and said that another lockdown can’t be ruled out.

New variants bring uncertainty

Especially if there were a new variant of the virus that is more infectious or does not respond to the vaccinations, a lockdown might be necessary, says Kuipers.

The last vaccination roll-out during the beginning of this year was “disappointing,” according to the Health Minister. Vulnerable persons and people aged above 60 were meant to receive their second booster, but many decided against the fourth shot.

No concern regarding ICU capacity yet

A concern that Kuipers doesn’t share is fears that there won’t be enough beds available in the intensive care in case of rising coronavirus infections.

In total, there are 993 beds available. At the time of the parliamentary debate, 686 were currently occupied and only 24 ICU patients had been admitted for coronavirus-related symptoms.

No telling when new measures are needed

Kuipers says that he can’t yet say when and if measures such as the mandatory wearing of facemasks or the return of the 1.5-metre rule will make a return.

Previous lockdowns were primarily driven by the objective to keep pressure off the healthcare system, but the situation is different now, according to Kuipers.

We’re crossing all ten fingers that this summer will stay lockdown-free!

