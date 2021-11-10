Christmas in the Netherlands is arriving early this year — or at least the trees are

CultureHolidaysNewsPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
christmas-tree-decorated-street-amsterdam
Image: eskstock@gmail.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/453093522/stock-photo-christmas-holidays-decorations-christmas-trees.html

Last year, there was a record sale of Christmas trees in the Netherlands. The lockdown meant more people were spending the holidays at home and that translated to a 20% increase in tree sales compared to 2019. So what will happen this year?

The chairman of the Association of Dutch Christmas Tree Growers (VNK) says they don’t expect the same rise in turnovers this year. Instead, they’ll be happy if they can match last year’s figures, reports the NOS.

And, looking at the eagerness with which Dutchies are ready to embrace the holiday spirit, they just might.

First trees will be up next week

Yup, you read that right. And yup, last time we checked we’re still at the beginning of November.

Nevertheless, the first Christmas trees are beginning to make their appearance in the Dutch cityscape. So, if eating pepernoten isn’t giving you enough of a Christmas fix, you can already start scoping out your tree. (We won’t tell. 👀)

If you’d rather wait with the Christmas decorations till December — too bad. It seems that Dutch cities are more than ready for the festive season.

For example, next week, the city of Deventer in the east of the country will fling itself into full-on Christmas mode. No less than 50 trees of four to five metres high will light up the historic streets of the Hansestad. 🎄

READ MORE | Christmas decorations are arriving late and Dutchies are freaking out

Joachime Hutten from Ten Cate Flowers and Decorations in Deventer attributes the early Christmas tree sales to the pandemic, saying that “people want fun, not only in December but also in November,” and that “atmosphere and experience are becoming increasingly important.” ✨

He’s also one of the Christmas tree sellers who sees sales begin earlier and earlier each year. The first orders have already been put in for next week.

Prices are rising

Last year, the Dutch spent a whopping €116 million on Christmas trees and Christmas decorations.

READ MORE | How Dutch people get rid of their Christmas trees

Whether or not this year’s turnover will match the previous, the individual consumer will likely spend more money: The average tree will cost €30-35. 😅

This is an increase compared to last year’s prices as growers have to compensate for higher production costs — wat jammer! (too bad!). Christmas tree grower Gerrit Tessemaker says “everything is getting more expensive” and that will reflect in the final prices.

Will you be buying your Christmas tree soon? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: eskstock@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Previous articleWeekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day
Next articleSaying goodbye to meat? 42% of Dutchies are flexitarians
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The end of opportunistic investors? The Hague and Utrecht are next

Marching in Amsterdam's footsteps, The Hague and Utrecht are launching property purchase protection across their cities as of next year....
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #3: cycle more than they walk

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Welcome to the Netherlands, where bicycles outnumber people. The Dutch are so crazy about their fiets that they would much rather bike than walk. And...

7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Thinking of setting up shop in the Netherlands? Great choice! But before you start googling “Houses Amsterdam,” let’s consider some other Dutch cities that...

The end of opportunistic investors? The Hague and Utrecht are next

Farah Al Mazouni -
Marching in Amsterdam's footsteps, The Hague and Utrecht are launching property purchase protection across their cities as of next year. Meanwhile, Rotterdam will decide...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X