Christmas in the Netherlands is arriving early this year — or at least the trees are

Last year, there was a record sale of Christmas trees in the Netherlands. The lockdown meant more people were spending the holidays at home and that translated to a 20% increase in tree sales compared to 2019. So what will happen this year?

The chairman of the Association of Dutch Christmas Tree Growers (VNK) says they don’t expect the same rise in turnovers this year. Instead, they’ll be happy if they can match last year’s figures, reports the NOS.

And, looking at the eagerness with which Dutchies are ready to embrace the holiday spirit, they just might.

First trees will be up next week

Yup, you read that right. And yup, last time we checked we’re still at the beginning of November.

Nevertheless, the first Christmas trees are beginning to make their appearance in the Dutch cityscape. So, if eating pepernoten isn’t giving you enough of a Christmas fix, you can already start scoping out your tree. (We won’t tell. 👀)

If you’d rather wait with the Christmas decorations till December — too bad. It seems that Dutch cities are more than ready for the festive season.

For example, next week, the city of Deventer in the east of the country will fling itself into full-on Christmas mode. No less than 50 trees of four to five metres high will light up the historic streets of the Hansestad. 🎄

READ MORE | Christmas decorations are arriving late and Dutchies are freaking out

Joachime Hutten from Ten Cate Flowers and Decorations in Deventer attributes the early Christmas tree sales to the pandemic, saying that “people want fun, not only in December but also in November,” and that “atmosphere and experience are becoming increasingly important.” ✨

He’s also one of the Christmas tree sellers who sees sales begin earlier and earlier each year. The first orders have already been put in for next week.

Prices are rising

Last year, the Dutch spent a whopping €116 million on Christmas trees and Christmas decorations.

READ MORE | How Dutch people get rid of their Christmas trees

Whether or not this year’s turnover will match the previous, the individual consumer will likely spend more money: The average tree will cost €30-35. 😅

This is an increase compared to last year’s prices as growers have to compensate for higher production costs — wat jammer! (too bad!). Christmas tree grower Gerrit Tessemaker says “everything is getting more expensive” and that will reflect in the final prices.

Will you be buying your Christmas tree soon? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: eskstock@gmail.com/Depositphotos